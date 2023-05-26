Pump smarter, not harder / Elvie is revolutionizing the breast pump market with…

elvie

With the aim of, to revolutionize women’s health and to support mothers on their individual breastfeeding journey, the UK FemTech brand Elvie has been developing innovative and smart breastfeeding products since 2013.

Whether manual or ultra-quiet, electric breast pumps – Elvie offers the right product for every requirement. “Elvie’s breastfeeding products were developed by listening to women and learning about their challenges. We used best-in-class technologies and created solutions that work in harmony with women’s bodies and make their lives easier. Our goal is to empower women and to ensure that the needs of mothers are better taken into account.”said Elvie Founder and President Tania Boler about Elvie’s mission.

Pumping has never been smarter – Everything you need to know about Elvie Pump

Slim, Discreet Design: Elvie Pump is the slimmest1 bra-worn breast pump for ultimate discretion with hands-free pumping. Women can pump carefree and safely when and where they want – whether on the couch at home or away from home.

Ultra-quiet thanks to Piezo-PowerTM: Only Elvie Pump uses powerful miniature piezo pumps that create suction with tiny discs and movements of 21,000 vibrations per second – this is beyond human hearing and feels like the baby is sucking! Nobody can compete with that.

Keep track with the Pump with Elvie app: Elvie Pump can be controlled via smartphone, with real-time milk yield monitoring and individual pump history tracking – all without reaching into the bra. Getting started is easy with the instructions in the app. Plus, favorite pump settings can be saved for a quick start every time.

SmartRhythmTM ensures individual breastfeeding: No two breastfeeding periods are the same. Tailored to the diverse needs of moms, three distinct pump rhythms adapt to moms’ individual circumstances, challenges, and goals. Controllable via the free Elvie app.

1. Multi-Switch – to optimize the amount of milk

2. Slow and Gentle – for sensitive nipples

3. Express and Collect – for more milk flow

Save valuable time: No complicated maneuvers – bottles can be changed with just one hand, even while breastfeeding. Easy to assemble with no hoses, hard-to-clean containers or disposable bags. Hands-free pumping also allows moms to use their valuable time for other things.

Elvie Pump is available as a single pump for EUR 329.00 and as a double pump for EUR 599.00 at www.elvie.com/de-de/einkaufen/elvie-pump and from selected retailers.

The special features of the other Elvie breastfeeding products at a glance:

Elvie Stride – the popular, hospital-grade electric breast pump

Discreet pumping in hospital quality with full freedom of movement

with full freedom of movement Giving more moms access to cutting-edge technology

High level of comfort: light, quiet and controllable via app

The electric breast pump gives mothers hospital-quality pumping power and leaves them both hands free. As well as being powerful, the Elvie Stride is extremely quiet and lightweight, allowing it to be comfortably worn in a bra under clothing.

WITHOUT cable & plug

10 powerful intensity settings

Individual fit (3 breast shell sizes)

Quiet, safe & hygienic

BPA free & easy to clean

Control via app possible

The Elvie Stride is available in a single version for EUR 199.00 and as a double breast pump for EUR 349.00 directly from the Elvie web shop at www.elvie.com/de-de/einkaufen/elvie-stride and from selected retailers.

Elvie Curve – silicone manual breast pump

Less effort, more milk. With the Elvie Curve, excess milk in the bra is easily collected by simply pressing the pouch. Unlike traditional silicone breast pumps, the Elvie Curve is shaped to fit discreetly under the bra, giving moms maximum freedom of movement.

Portable manual manual breast pump

WITHOUT cables & hoses

For discreet, hands-free pumping

120ml capacity

Dishwasher safe

Free from BPA and phthalates

Users have 3 options for collecting milk:

while breastfeeding with the other breast

while pumping from the other breast

or if your breasts feel full

Elvie Curve is available as a single pump for EUR 39.99 in the Elvie web shop at www.elvie.com/de-de/einkaufen/elvie-curve and from selected retailers.

Elvie Catch – manual milk collection tray

We know that every drop of breast milk is precious and must not be wasted. We also know that no woman wants to worry about leaking milk when leaving the house. That’s why there is Elvie Catch: These are two non-slip milk collection cups that offer safe and comfortable wearing easily in the bra and are absolutely reliable even with stronger milk flow. It is collected very discreetly and damp stains on the blouse are a thing of the past.

Reusable & invisible

Secure hold thanks to non-slip silicone seal

Replaces disposable nursing pads

BPA free & easy to clean

Safe, discreet & comfortable

A pair of silicone milk collection trays (30 ml) are available for EUR 29.99 from the Elvie web shop at www.elvie.com/de-de/einkaufen/elvie-catch and from selected retailers.

About Elvie:

The British brand develops revolutionary technologies by women for women. With the aim of empowering the female population worldwide and finally bringing the topic of FemTech into the spotlight, Tania Boler founded Elvie – a global hub – together with a team of world-class engineers, designers and managers in 2013 for connected health and lifestyle products for women. Elvie equips women with smart technology and quality, contemporary design so they can do what the female body has always been capable of, at every stage of being a woman. As the first product, Elvie developed the multi-award-winning Kegel trainer including an app for visual control and monitoring of entertaining workouts to strengthen the pelvic floor. In this way, Elvie supports women in strengthening their power center for better bladder control, faster recovery after childbirth and a more intensive intimate life. The range is supplemented by innovative breastfeeding products that make pumping milk much easier for mothers. The current highlight pump is the world‘s first quiet, portable, electric breast pump, Elvie Pump. It is designed to be small and lightweight to be worn in an ordinary nursing bra, making it completely hands-free. Without hoses or annoying cables, mothers can pump when, where and how they want, according to their needs. You can find more information about Elvie on the website www.elvie.com/de-de. Always stay up-to-date and follow Elvie on social media channels or listen to the “Skin like a Rhino” interview podcast.

