When we talk about cholesterol in the blood we always tend to distinguish the good one (HDL) from the bad one (LDL), even if in reality there is only one cholesterol and to make it classified in one way rather than the other are the proteins to which it is bound ( being a fatty substance, it does not dissolve in the blood, which is water based) forming low density lipoproteins (LDL) and high density hypoproteins (HDL). The former carry most of the blood cholesterol and, if they are in excess, they can settle in the wall of the arteries by stimulating the formation of the so-called atherosclerotic plaques, resulting in an increased risk of cardiovascular disease such as heart attack or stroke; the latter intervene in the removal of excess cholesterol from the arteries to bring it back to the liver, where it is metabolized and eliminated.