Pumpkin chutney | > – Guide – Cooking

Recipe by Elisabeth Neufeld-Picciani

Ingredients (for about 6 glasses):

Soak raisins in water the day before. Cut open the pumpkin (preferably Hokkaido, it does not need to be peeled), remove the seeds and cut into small cubes. Peel the onions and garlic and also cut them into small pieces.

Sauté the pumpkin, onions and garlic in oil in a pot and fry until the pumpkin is soft. Add curry powder and fry a little. Add sugar and let melt. Add balsamic vinegar and raisins with the water. Season with salt, pepper and chili powder. Simmer gently for a few minutes, stirring constantly.

Puree or leave chunky as desired. Pour into sterilized jars and seal. The chutney goes well with grilled food and cheese and tastes great as a spread.

