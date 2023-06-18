Pumpkin Has Yellow Leaves: What’s Causing the Discoloration?

Pumpkins are a staple in many gardens, whether as a nutritious fruit or as a Halloween decoration. Their large leaves are an important indicator of their health. If you suddenly find that the squash has yellow leaves, that’s a cause for concern. In this article, you will learn what the most common causes are and how you can save your pumpkin plant.

Why does the pumpkin have yellow leaves and what can be done?

Gardening is a rewarding job, but it also requires a lot of time and hard work. Discovering wilted, yellow leaves on a pumpkin plant can be frustrating. We’ll help you identify the reasons behind this and give you some tips on how to get your plants back to a healthy state.

Nutrient deficiency causes yellowing

Pumpkins are heavy feeders and should be fertilized regularly. A common cause of yellow squash leaves is nutrient deficiencies. Soil that is too acidic or poor in nutrients can cause the leaves of the plant to turn yellow.

If you notice yellowing near the central leaf veins and on the edges of the squash leaf, it’s due to a magnesium, potassium, or iron deficiency. If the whole leaf turns yellow, this is an indication of nitrogen deficiency.

To fix this problem, you should add a balanced fertilizer or compost to the soil.

Not enough water

Squash leaves can turn yellow if they’re under-watered, not over-watered. They generally thrive in moist soil and rarely suffer from root rot. When watering, however, make sure that the plant itself remains dry. It is best to water them in the early morning hours or in the evening.

Wilting and yellowing leaves are a sign that there is not enough moisture to keep the plant healthy and strong. Check the top layer of soil and if it feels dry, water the plants copiously immediately.

Excessive exposure to light

Pumpkins need at least 6 hours of direct sunlight per day to grow properly. But when the light intensity increases, the leaves begin to suffer. Too much sun exposure can cause moisture to be lost through the leaf openings and cause the squash leaves to turn yellow.

Therefore, you should water the plants more frequently and cover them with a shade cloth during the hottest part of the day.

Add mulch around the plants to keep the soil temperature cooler and retain moisture in the soil longer.

Affected by illness

Although pumpkins appear large and resilient, they are susceptible to some diseases that can cause yellow leaves.

With downy mildew, yellow or brown spots form on the leaves, leading to wilting and death. If your plant is afflicted with this disease and has few healthy leaves for photosynthesis, it can result in stunted growth and poor fruit quality.

Verticillum wilt is another disease that can quickly kill squashes and occurs during fruit set. It infects the plant, causing yellowing of leaves and discoloration of stems and roots.

Mosaic virus can also infect the pumpkins and make them weak. The first signs of this disease are the mosaic yellow spots on the leaves.

To prevent these diseases, strengthen your pumpkin plants with a homemade nettle manure.

Pumpkin yellow leaves due to pest infestation

Another reason for the yellow leaves of the pumpkins can be a pest infestation. Bugs like leather bugs, spider mites, and whiteflies suck the sap from the leaves, causing them to wither.

The leather bugs look like stink bugs and always appear in groups. Once you find them on the underside of the leaves, be sure to remove them by hand and use natural pesticides.

The natural aging process

Sometimes the yellow leaves do not indicate a problem at all. At the end of the growing season, the older leaves begin to yellow at the base, making way for fruit and new growth. This is a natural part of the plant’s life cycle and is nothing to worry about.

When you touch a pumpkin and it’s firm and bright orange, it’s time to harvest the pumpkins.

Due to plant stress

Yellowing leaves, especially around the edges, are a sign that the squash is suffering from plant stress. This means that the plant is not in its optimal environment. Therefore, it is very important to plant the pumpkins at the right time.

Plant stress can be caused by a number of factors including low temperatures, excessive heat, wind damage, drought or transplanting. When the squash suffers from such stressors, it begins to conserve energy and the leaves turn yellow. Continue tending the plant as usual and it will recover soon.