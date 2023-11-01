Pumpkin: The Pros and Cons for High Blood Sugar and Diets

Are you really sure that pumpkin is good for the body’s health? Here’s what you should know if you also have high blood sugar.

In addition to chestnuts and mushrooms, pumpkin is also one of the most loved autumn foods of this season. As we know, it is a tasty and genuine ingredient with which you can make many different recipes, both sweet and savory. From first courses to second courses, without forgetting desserts.

Anyway, are you really sure that this is a healthy food one hundred percent? In fact, many argue that it is not suitable for those following a low-calorie diet or for those suffering from high blood sugar.

If you want to know the truth about it, you absolutely cannot miss our article today. Soon, in fact, we will reveal the opinion of the experts.

Pumpkin, is it really good for your health? What you need to know if you have high blood sugar

It’s a question many people ask: Is pumpkin really good for the body’s health? Can you also eat on a diet or if you have high blood sugar? Before answering these more than legitimate questions once and for all, let’s take a step back and list all the main benefits of this typically autumnal product.

Being rich above all in antioxidants and vitamins A and E, pumpkin is a real panacea for the integrity of the skin and mucous membranes. Furthermore, it helps protect your eyesight. The presence of vitamin C, however, makes it an excellent ally in the defense of the immune system, while the B vitamins promote metabolic processes.

Pumpkin also contains many mineral salts including potassium, calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, useful for safeguarding the cardiovascular system and bone health. However, due to its significant carbohydrate content, many people wonder whether pumpkin can also be ingested on a diet and in the case of high blood sugar. Well, according to nutritionists, in both cases, it would be possible to safely consume this food, as long as you don’t exaggerate with the quantities. An advice that actually applies to everyone, since you should never eat more than 100-150 grams of pumpkin per portion.

Furthermore, to keep blood sugar levels under control, it is recommended to consume pumpkin in combination with fiber and proteins, so as to slow down the absorption process of the sugars themselves. As for cooking, it can be eaten both raw and cooked. Finally, we must not forget that even the seeds, which are often discarded, are actually edible and rich in nutrients useful for the body.

