Home » Punches a policeman, Costacurta’s son reported
Health

Punches a policeman, Costacurta’s son reported

by admin

Achille Costacurta, 18, son of the former AC Milan and national team player Alessandro and of the model, actress and TV presenter Martina Colombari, was reported on the loose for resisting and violence against a public official for having punched an agent of the local police of Milan after having gone into a rage, apparently for no reason, aboard a taxi.
The episode took place on Tuesday evening: the boy, who recently took part in the Beijing Express show with his mother, got into a taxi in the Tortona area around 11 pm and, shortly after, began to get agitated, so much so that the taxi driver he asked for help from a patrol of local police officers who were in nearby via Savona to carry out a service for the Fuorisalone.
The taxi driver allegedly told the police that the passenger was damaging his vehicle and was yelling nonsense; someone would also have seen him throwing designer accessories from the windows. The man got out, while Costacurta remained in the car, refusing to leave. The brigade opened the doors and one was punched in the eye, suffering injuries judged to be healable in seven days.
The young man was immobilized and taken to the central arrest and detention office of the local police: at the end of the investigations, after hearing the prosecutor on duty, he was investigated for resistance and violence against a public official

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Medicine: Giovanni Felice Azzone, a luminary on mitochondria studies, has died

You may also like

Which made me rethink for a good running...

As a result of the pandemic, 67 million...

Planting hibiscus in the garden: common mistakes &...

the alarm of the pediatricians and the case...

Fire in the Cannata gym, find gas cylinders...

German Bundestag – Appropriate contributions for voluntarily insured...

Rheumatological diseases: patients waiting for a diagnosis even...

Unbeatably cheap offers at brillen.de: varifocals from as...

Coffee, tea and water reduce the risk of...

online the platform to request the new support...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy