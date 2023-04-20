Punches a policeman, Costacurta’s son reported

Achille Costacurta, 18, son of the former AC Milan and national team player Alessandro and of the model, actress and TV presenter Martina Colombari, was reported on the loose for resisting and violence against a public official for having punched an agent of the local police of Milan after having gone into a rage, apparently for no reason, aboard a taxi.

The episode took place on Tuesday evening: the boy, who recently took part in the Beijing Express show with his mother, got into a taxi in the Tortona area around 11 pm and, shortly after, began to get agitated, so much so that the taxi driver he asked for help from a patrol of local police officers who were in nearby via Savona to carry out a service for the Fuorisalone.

The taxi driver allegedly told the police that the passenger was damaging his vehicle and was yelling nonsense; someone would also have seen him throwing designer accessories from the windows. The man got out, while Costacurta remained in the car, refusing to leave. The brigade opened the doors and one was punched in the eye, suffering injuries judged to be healable in seven days.

The young man was immobilized and taken to the central arrest and detention office of the local police: at the end of the investigations, after hearing the prosecutor on duty, he was investigated for resistance and violence against a public official

