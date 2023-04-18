Pure passion! These baby first names mean absolute love

Choosing the right name for your baby can be a difficult decision. Many parents are looking for a name that is not only unique and resonant, but also has a deeper meaning.

Are you expecting parents and looking for a name for your baby? Finding the right name is a big task and should also be carefully considered.

We present you boy and girl names with a beautiful meaning: they all stand for love.

Amia

A girl’s name that is rather less common is Amia. Amia is the Finnish version of the names Amy or Aimee, meaning ‘beloved’.

Cara

A beautiful girl classic is the name Cara. It is also easy to pronounce in all languages. The name comes from Italy and stands for “the dearest” or “the expensive”. Although the name comes from Italy, it is particularly widespread in Ireland.

Cedric

Cedric has Celtic roots. The beautiful and classic boy’s name means “the beloved”, “the lovable” and “the warlord”.

David

Another very timeless classic among boy names is David. What many do not know – David has its origin in Hebrew and means “the darling”.

Eros

In Greek mythology, Eros is the god of lustful love. The name is a modification of the Greek word “eran”, which means “the love” or “to love”.

Freya

DJane Annina Frey, whose stage name is Freya, should be happy about this fact: The female first name Freya comes from Norse mythology. In this, the goddess of beauty and love is called Freya.

Lennon

The name “Lenny” is common – Lennon, on the other hand, is not heard too often. The name has a very beautiful meaning: Lennon is Irish Gaelic and means “the beloved”.

Mabel

An insider tip when it comes to girls names is Mabel. Mabel is a sonorous Latin name meaning ‘the lovable one’.

Milan

In the Balkans, the boy name Milan is a timeless classic. Milan comes from Old Slavic and is a modification of the names Miroslav and Milos. The Old Slavic word “mil” means “dear” and “expensive”.

Milos

Like Milan, the boy’s name Milos comes from the Old Lavish language and can be translated, among other things, as “love”.

Suki

At least since “Gilmore Girls” (Melissa McCarthy played Sookie St. James) the Japanese maiden name Suki has been known to many people. In Japan, the name means “loved” or “expensive”.