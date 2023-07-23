Purgatori: the tumor and the 3 different diagnoses. “There was a quarrel between the doctors”

Doubts about the tumor and the death of Purgatori

The controversy over the death of the journalist Andrea Purgatori continues. Repubblica reconstructs the “16 weeks of the Calvary”. It all begins “when Purgatori, on the advice of a cardiologist friend, knocks on the door of Villa Margherita, not far from his home. It is here that the doctors visit him on April 24, subject him to some diagnostic tests: a CT scan and a biopsy”.

Then “on May 8, followed by an oncologist, he turned to Pius XI, a private clinical center on the Via Aurelia”. To welcome him, writes Repubblica, a Vatican consultant since 1981 under whose hands Pope Wojtyla has also passed. “AND he who on May 9 communicates a nefarious diagnosis to Purgatori: lung cancer with brain metastases. The journalist confides worriedly in his closest friends, such as the directors Marco Risi and Enrico Vanzina. Thus, on May 14, radiotherapy began at Villa San Pietro. Yet, a few days earlier he was at the stadium, enjoying Roma’s defeat of Leverkusen in the semi-final of the Europa League.”

But then, continues Repubblica another doctor, “he subjects Purgatori to new tests and informs him that the metastases are not only not there, but there would never have been”. But his conditions plummeted: “on July 8, Purgatori arrives by ambulance at the emergency room of Umberto I. He undergoes a CT scan without contrast which does not show any lung cancer. Why? “Colleagues – explains a doctor – recorded the progress of the pathology at different times, before and after radiotherapy which, with its effectiveness, will have led to a regression of the lesions, albeit temporary”. The cancer cells have now reached the two meninges. And with a tumor in this site you usually die. In a short time”.

As reported by Corriere della Sera, the family has several doubts about the treatments. “The investigative picture appears particularly complicated because, in the lightning-fast progress of his disease, the journalist had asked for different opinions. “The experts, some real luminaries, had divided regarding the diagnosis of brain metastases formulated for the first time on April 25, even in a sensational way – reports the family -. In recent times there would have been a dispute between experts regarding the results of a CT scan “”.

Subscribe to the newsletter



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

