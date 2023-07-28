Purify Your Home and Eliminate Negativity with Palo Santo: A Guide to Its Uses and Benefits

Receive our News for free Know the Lignum vitae? Have you never heard this name before today? Then you must read our article on this one plant wonderful, and you will discover how to use it to eliminate negativity at home.

Let’s start by telling you that the Palo Santo is an aromatic plant originally from South America, also known as “sacred wood“. Its scientific name is Bursera graveolens, and it is native to South America, especially the regions of Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia. This plant is related to other plants used for the production of incense and perfumes such as myrrh. It is known for its aromatic resin, which contains essential oils and terpenes, which are released during wood burning.

To produce palo santo no living plants are used, it is in fact collected by hand from fallen trees or dead branches from the plant. The harvesting is done selectively, without damaging the trees still alive, since indiscriminate harvesting could endanger the survival of the species and the balance of the natural habitats in which it lives. Once harvested, the wood is left to dry for a few years to ensure optimal combustion and maximum diffusion of the aroma during use.

Burning Palo Santo is an ancient spiritual practice that has roots in the tradition of the indigenous peoples of South America. It is used for energetic cleansing, meditation, prayer and creating a relaxing and harmonious atmosphere in the home.

To purify your home with Palo Santo, you can follow these simple steps: Light one end of the Palo Santo wood using a match or lighter, and blow gently on the flame to extinguish it after a few seconds. Let the aromatic smoke waft into your surroundings and start cleaning your home. Start walking slowly around the house, carrying the lit branch with you and making sure that the smoke reaches every corner of the house, especially in the places where there have been tensions, arguments or problems. You can also recite a prayer, mantra, or positive intention while cleansing to focus your energy and mind on your cleansing and purifying goals. After cleaning the house, extinguish it by dipping it in a glass of water or rubbing it on a non-flammable surface until it stops smoking. It is important to remember that Palo Santo does not replace household hygiene, but can be used as a spiritual addition. Also, make sure you use it safely by not leaving it on, and remember to keep the wood away from flammable objects or drafts. We recommend using a heat resistant saucer or holder to store the Palo Santo when not in use.

To understand if the Palo Santo is of good quality, it is important to buy the wood from reputable suppliers. To understand the quality it is enough that it gives off a pleasant aroma, is of a dark yellow color with a dense texture.

Palo Santo can be purchased in many health food stores, herbal shops and also online at various sites specializing in natural products. It is important to check the quality of the product and choose a reliable dealer who guarantees the origin and sustainability of the wood used. Another tip is to read reviews from previous buyers and compare prices before making a purchase.

To keep the Palo Santo lit, it is necessary to gently blow on the embers to rekindle them when necessary. It is recommended to use a heat resistant stand to prevent the wood from cracking or splitting during use.

Palo Santo is a resin-coated wood and the flame should go out by itself after a few seconds. This is due to the presence of essential oils and resins which burn slowly and produce the characteristic aromatic smoke. Therefore, if the Palo Santo flame goes out by itself after a few seconds, it is not a sign of bad quality, but it is the way it should work. If the wood doesn’t burn at all or goes out too quickly, you may need to check the quality or try again with a new ember.

Palo Santo is a precious and widespread aromatic wood as previously mentioned in Latin America, with varieties coming mainly from Ecuador and Peru. Here are some of the differences and similarities between the two strains:

– Geographical Origin: As the name suggests, Ecuadorian Palo Santo comes mainly from Ecuador, while Peruvian Palo Santo originates from Peru. Both countries have a long tradition of using this sacred wood.

– Appearance and color: Ecuadorian Palo Santo generally has a straw-colored hue, while Peruvian Palo Santo has a more golden color. Please note that color may vary even within the same region.

– Chemical Composition: Both varieties contain a high content of limonene, the chemical compound responsible for the characteristic citrus aroma. Although the chemical composition may vary according to the region of origin.

– Healing Properties: Both Ecuadorian and Peruvian Palo Santo are known for their healing and therapeutic properties, including anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects.

– Spiritual use: In both countries it is used in spiritual ceremonies and rituals to purify the air and create an atmosphere of peace and serenity.

There is no evidence that Palo Santo is carcinogenic. It has been used for therapeutic and spiritual purposes for centuries in Latin America with no serious side effects. As with any other substance, it’s important to use it responsibly and in moderation, and to be sure it hasn’t been treated with harmful chemicals.

Palo Santo is often used in magical and spiritual rituals. It is considered a powerful tool to purify the energy of a person or an environment, drive away negative energies and attract positive energies. In many South American spiritual traditions it is burned as part of healing rituals. Smoke is used to purify the aura and remove negative energies that may have accumulated in the environment. It is also used to attract positive energy, increase spiritual awareness and enhance meditation.

Here are two possible magical rites that can be performed using Palo Santo: Rite of purification and Rite of manifestation.

In conclusion, Palo Santo is a versatile plant that can be used for various purposes, from energetic cleansing to creating a peaceful atmosphere in your home. If you’re interested in incorporating Palo Santo into your spiritual practices, make sure to choose a quality product and handle it safely.

