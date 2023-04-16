Purify yourself with water, yes, but add lemon with mint and ginger and you will see that your body will take on a different light.

After the holidays, a period of purification of our body is needed, but it is wrong to imagine that the body should be purified only after large binges. In fact, our body should be purified regularly and not only when necessary because, given the waste that is daily forced to throw out.

Water is our body’s health‘s best friend, nitrating the body with water means keeping it in good health and hydrating it well also promotes external and not only internal balance as for hair and skin. Today I will introduce you to a water-based drink but with the addition of lemon and ginger, a very fresh and purifying drink that will allow us to start this important journey.

Purify yourself with water

Purifying means loving yourself and with this drink made only of water and lemon with the addition of a little ginger, we will prepare a panacea for our body.

Ingredients

1 liter of cold water

3 slices of ginger (not powdered)

1 lemon

demand

Purify yourself with water, yes, but add lemon with mint and ginger. Method

Nothing simpler, because preparing a drink like this won’t take us time for anything. The fundamental thing is that the lemon is not treated, and so in general if we approach detox drinks based on vegetables and fruit. Strictly untreated. We take the lemon and the mint and wash under running water and proceed to cut the ginger making about 3 slices calculating the dose for 1 liter of water, if we want to make two then we will double. With the addition of ginger to the water, the flavor will become slightly fizzy and pleasant, a little spicy just like ginger is.

read also:DIY detox drinks | they make you lose weight fast

How to prepare the lemon mint and ginger water drink

Depending on our taste we can think of decreasing the dose of ginger or increasing it. At this point, cut the lemon into wedges without peeling it and add the mint too. Once we have added all three ingredients to the water, we close the bottle or container we have decided to use, and leave it to infuse for about three hours, at least, better if we let it rest for a day or a night. When the necessary time has passed, filter the water and drink it. Happy cleansing everyone!

read also:The best diet drinks to lose weight and that will purify us

read also:Three fruit drinks that help you lose weight without regaining weight: fresh and delicious to make right away