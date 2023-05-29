Purple carrots, a concentrate of well-being and health: the secret lies in the colour

Why you shouldn’t do without purple carrots: benefits and properties of an uncommon but excellent food for health.

We are all used to consuming them in their orange ‘version’, but there is a variety of darker colored carrots, commonly called purple carrots. The curious and characteristic dark appearance is caused by a high presence of anthocyanins, water-soluble pigments which give the vegetable this colour. Generally speaking, purple carrots contain the same nutritional properties as the classic ones, but with one important difference: they contain less sugar. An aspect that also makes them ideal for diets and foods intended for diabetics, but not the only one.

I benefits of this particular vegetable are innumerable, just like the ways in which it can be cooked, to make the most of its taste and make the most of it the property. Following some useful information on a variety of carrots unknown to most but very important for physical and mental well-being.

Purple carrots, a real panacea for the body: because they are so good for you

Less “famous” than the orange ones, but purple carrots are not only just as good, but are also very good for your health. As already mentioned, the purplish color is given by anthocyanins, a class of flavonoids that contain multiple beneficial properties. First of all, this vegetable has important antioxidant properties, which help fight free radicals andskin agingwhich will appear smoother and brighter. That’s not all: anthocyanins are also valuable for health circulation, favoring the tone of blood vessels and regulating the level of cholesterol in the blood.

Very useful for the prevention of various inflammatory diseases, such as classic carrots, these are too rich in vitamins and they prove to be precious allies of the skin, especially in summer, with frequent exposure to the sun. But how to cook this particular variety of carrots? The good news is that there are countless ways to prepare various dishes using this food. Which will also help you give a touch of color to your table. You can opt for a delicious and creamy carrot soup or cook them in the oven, with a brush of salt, oil and spices of your choice. Furthermore, purple carrots are also suitable for cooking in a pan or, simply, you can consume them raw, adding them to a maxi salad perfect for the period. All you have to do is get to work and give space to your creativity, enjoying the goodness and benefits of this colorful food.