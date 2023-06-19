Purple potatoes, add them to your diet immediately: this will happen to your body | A breakthrough for your health

What are purple potatoes (Source Pixabay) – Lineadiretta24

One of the least known foods are purple potatoes despite being able to bring numerous benefits to the body: let’s find out which ones.

The purple potatoes are considered by many to be a genetically modified food. Nothing could be more false as it is a very ancient type of this food originally from South America. Its appearance is particular as it is dark purple on the outside while it is bright purple on the inside.

It is a version of the well-known tuber that is not as rare as you think as it is present in all supermarkets and markets. Furthermore, it can be not only common but also easy to use and present in many different recipes. The purple potato is also among the most recommended versions of the well-known tuber as it is able to bring great benefits to the body.

Purple potatoes, what they are and how to recognize them: the details

As we have already said, it is not difficult to recognize the aforementioned tuber in the supermarket department dedicated to fruit and vegetables. Distinctive feature the purplish color both internally and externally. For a long time this detail has aroused the concern of consumers who have always seen it as the effect of the hand of man.

Actually the purple potato is not a genetically modified organism but its color is due to presence of anthocyanins. It is a vegetable pigment present in nature and also typical of other foods such as Red fruitscherries, eggplantblack rice or red cabbage. This pigment therefore does not cause problems for the body but on the contrary is able to bring great benefits.

Purple potatoes at the table, never miss them: that’s what they are for

The presence of anthocyanins it is a positive trait and indicates that eating purple potatoes is actually recommended. In fact, this type of tuber has a rather low glycemic index compared to the classic one and is therefore recommended for diabetics. Furthermore, it is a food rich in antioxidantsable to better regulate blood pressure e reduces the risk of developing cancer.

Also, the potato is purple like any other they are not high in fat and therefore do not increase the weight of those who take them. They are therefore particularly recommended in case of a slimming diet. Finally, it should be emphasized that like the classic tuber, this too can be used to make numerous recipes loved by adults and children.

