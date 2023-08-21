Purpose of life: “I wonder why I live like this at all”

WELT: Why do you need a what for, Prof. Dr. Fast?

Tatiana Schnell: Let’s imagine we didn’t have this what for: we wouldn’t live for ourselves or for others. We would have no goal and no orientation. So that would be such a drift. I’ve been hearing young people in particular lately say, ‘Can’t we just live like this? Without this pressure to have a purpose, without the constant questioning of what for, what for?” But if you drift around like a ship without a course, depending on the wind and currents: That might be nice and pleasant in the short term. But as human beings we are part of a community. We have a need to belong, but we are also subject to a wide variety of requirements. It is difficult for us to evade this – unless as hermits.

WELT: How does it feel to live and work meaningfully?

