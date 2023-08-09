Home » Purslane salad with yoghurt dressing and bulgur: light and extra fresh!
Purslane salad with yoghurt dressing and bulgur: light and extra fresh!

Healthy and refreshing, the next purslane salad is just perfect for relaxed summer evenings. If you don’t feel like standing in the kitchen for long either, then the next quick recipe is just for you!

Purslane salad with yoghurt dressing: A healthy energy booster

Growling stomach and yet no desire for hearty dishes: In the summer, no one in my family feels like lavish food and I don’t feel like standing in front of the stove for long. We much prefer to spend the evenings and weekends in the garden, where we like to have a barbecue when the weather is good. One day I was tending the vegetable garden and I noticed that there were a lot of purslane plants growing in the bed.

I really wanted to use them all. Ultimately, the herb is a real vitamin bomb and also contains important omega-3 fatty acids. But purslane can do much more: it cleans the blood vessels and strengthens the stomach.

Harvesting purslane and using it in summer: Useful tips

The harvest time is generally until the end of September, but the freshly harvested plants should be used as soon as possible. You can neither dry nor freeze purslane. From my experience, it is always best to use the plants immediately after harvest.

Due to its crunchy leaves with a high water content, purslane can hardly be distinguished from lettuce. Perhaps the most important difference would be its typical nutty aroma, which comes into its own when combined with the yoghurt dressing.

Caution: I would like to warn you not to overdo it with purslane. The plant is high in oxalic acid, and consuming it in large amounts can damage the kidneys.

In the next recipe for salad, purslane is therefore mixed with bulgur. This way you can use less purslane and the salad is still filling.

Prepare purslane salad with yoghurt, nuts and garlic

I use the young, fresh leaves for the purslane salad, because old leaves have an unpleasant, bitter taste. You can supposedly blanch them, but I’ve never tried it personally. The recipe is very simple and is prepared with just a few ingredients. It’s really quick and super easy.

Ingredients for 4 servings

4 tsp bulgur (alternatively couscous) 1 bunch of purslane 10 peeled almonds 1 clove of garlic 225 g yoghurt 100 ml water 1 tsp olive oil salt to taste 1/4 tsp mint (optional) 1 pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

Preparation:

1. Wash purslane, remove withered leaves, cut off stems.

2. Place the bulgur in a small saucepan and fill with enough water to completely cover the bulgur. Cook according to manufacturer’s instructions, then remove from heat. Let cool down.

3. In a large bowl, combine the bulgur, yogurt, salt and purslane and mix well. Drizzle with olive oil, garnish with the almonds and garlic. Sprinkle with cayenne pepper just before serving.

Bulgur or Couscous: Is There a Difference in Taste?

Bulgur and couscous are not only very similar in terms of preparation, but can hardly be distinguished visually and in terms of taste. Both are sold pre-cooked, so all you have to do at home is boil them up and let them simmer for a few minutes. Personally, I like the taste of bulgur more, although it can easily be substituted for couscous in today’s recipe.

The salad with purslane is ideal for the summer season and will please the whole family.

