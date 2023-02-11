Laurel is a very common spice in Mediterranean cuisine that can bring many health benefits. It is one of the most distinctive foods of traditional recipes and also of modern ones. Bay leaf has numerous benefits, here’s what they are!

The laurel it is a typical plant of the Mediterranean region and is often used in the kitchen, both as INGREDIENTS that how decoration. However, it should be avoided to confuse it with the oleanderan ornamental plant with beautiful pink flowersbut also very dangerous for its toxicity. However, bay leaves do not present any kind of danger.

During the Spanish campaign, Napoleon’s soldiers learned the dangers of oleander the hard waydue to the ingestion of some of its toxic parts.

By adding just a little bay leaf, soups, pasta, meat and fish can be made very tasty. In addition to providing a unique flavor, bay leaves can help lower cholesterol e increase good cholesterolas well as reduce the levels of blood triglycerides.

Nutritional properties of bay leaf

In the bay leaf there are many nutrientsas the vitamin A, vitamin C, thiamine, the riboflavin, niacin, folate, vitamin B6and many minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, zinc, copper, manganese and selenium. The presence of all these nutrients makes bay leaf very important for our immune system. Let’s see its health benefits:

Strengthens the immune system

The bay leaf is characterized by the presence of important vitamins, such as vitamin A, vitamin B6 and vitamin C. These vitamins are crucial for maintaining a healthy immune system. In addition, it also contains eugenoloa compound that boosts the immune system and has antioxidant properties.

Improve digestion

The beneficial properties of bay leaf regarding digestion are more evident when it is consumed in the form of an infusion. This is due to the presence of two compounds, theeugenol and the cineolewhich help prevent digestive disorders such as stomach ache and reduce the gas risk. Also, containing enzymes that break down proteins, it speeds up the digestion of food.

Bay leaf can also prevent type 2 diabetes, thanks to presence of polyphenols which enhance theaction of insulin.

Other properties of bay leaf

A study published in a clinical nutrition journal confirmed that the daily consumption of 1-3 grams of bay leaves can have positive effects on the level of glucose, cholesterol and triglycerides in patients with type II diabetes. Furthermore, the presence of eugenol makes bay leaves a natural anti-inflammatory treatment to prevent and manage inflammation and muscle tension. Its consumption can also help regulate blood circulation and relieve minor aches head and migraines.

The laurel it has no interactions with drugs or particular contraindicationsbut it is important to avoid taking too much as it can cause vomiting.

Laurel is also effective in treating fever and breathing problems such as colds, sinusitis and cough with expectoration.