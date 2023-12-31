Put a drop of oil on the edge of the pan to avoid an annoying problem: you will have a very clean kitchen

There is an infallible trick to keep the hob perfectly clean: just a drop of oil but in a specific place.

When cooking, keeping the hob perfectly clean is almost impossible, especially when carrying out certain preparations, such as frying or making tomato sauces.

Often in fact splashes of oil and sauce they end up coming out of pots and pans and ending up on the metal surface. If they are not dried immediately, they will obviously dry out and will be more difficult to remove later, but this is not the only problem.

Very often, in fact, even the pots of water in which we cook pasta are traitors. It happens very often, in fact, that the boiling water overflows the edges of the pan, ending up spilling onto the hob. Staying close to the fire obviously the water evaporates leaving it on the hob only large quantities of pasta starch which must therefore be carefully removed after finishing cooking.

In reality, however, starch stains on the hob are the minor problem: a much more annoying problem occurs when water gets inside the gas vents, flooding them and then extinguishing the flame. At that point it becomes very difficult to continue cooking and also to restore the correct functioning of the hob. To avoid this unpleasant inconvenience the only thing that can be done is prevent the water from overflowing.

Even if our grandmothers taught us that we must always check the pots while cooking, it is not always possible to stay and supervise every single preparation: for this reason it is much better to use a infallible trick.

The secret of the drop of oil to keep the water in the pan

To ensure that the water always remains inside the pan, without overflowing even when it reaches the upper limit of the saucepan, just grease the edge well with a drop of oil.

To do this, just use a piece of kitchen paper folded and soaked in oil. Just pass it gently along the top edge of the pan and the water will not rise.

The reason is that the oil is a water repellent: this substance is capable of create a water-repellent barrier on the metal of the pan which will force the water to remain underneath it. The advice is do not grease the pan before starting to cook because otherwise the oil will burn due to prolonged contact with the hot metal. Much better grease the pan just after throwing in the pasta, and return to grease it halfway through cooking.

