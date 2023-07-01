Put a lemon in the milk – what happens will leave you breathless

Have you ever thought about putting a lemon in a glass of milk? What comes out is amazing, a must try.

Chemistry, in some ways, is also magic. Those who understand it and those who study it know well what lies behind the phenomena we observe, the strangeness that occurs when various substances are mixed and everything that seems absurd and incredible to the eyes of a “layman” always has an explanation behind it. Here is also the absurd phenomenon that appears in the glass in which you have mixed them together lemon and milkof course has an interesting chemical explanation.

What happens when you combine milk and lemon? Incredible – Thewisemagazine.it

Lemon and milk are both essential products of our diet: the first, a fresh, sour citrus fruit with an antioxidant, disinfectant, astringent power and excellent for detoxifying us from vices, the second a drink rich in protein and which, for those who digest it , it’s a perfect hearty breakfast. But when we put them together what happens?

Glass of milk with a slice of lemon: what’s up?

A “magic” that has very little magic, as it is a simple and easily explainable chemical reaction to what happens by placing a slice of lemon in a glass of cow’s milk. A slice or even a little juice is enough to be able to observe this particular and very interesting phenomenon, which resembles the production of cheese.

What to do with milk and lemon together? – Thewisemagazine.it

Yes, because during cheese making milk is divided into its two solid and liquid components, whey and rennet, and it is precisely the same principle that conveys this experiment with lemon. The lemon juice, very acidic, will make the milk do the same thing: divide! By putting a little in the glass, in fact, it will be possible to observe the solid part of the milk which will begin to settle on the bottom, while the liquid part, the whey, will remain on the surface. All this thanks to the little lemon you put inside.

And can this whole thing be drunk, you might be wondering? Probably it won’t look that inviting as you can think and you won’t want to drink it. However, mixing milk and lemon together can generally be done in the form of a smoothie, milkshake, sorbet, cocktail or ice-cream. There are many recipes that combine these two seemingly opposite ingredients. Do not exaggerate, by far, with lemon or you risk getting gastritis or annoying stomach acid.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

