The chronicler must be impersonal, third, but as Terenzio Afro said: “I am a man and nothing of what is human is foreign to me”, therefore the reader will forgive if this time there is a little more of Stefano in this Prizio article.

But let’s start with the good things that for good news belong to the field, where the Fiorentina di Italiano, always too wasteful (this risks becoming a not very commendable trademark), hits the fifth consecutive victory and brings the serenity back to the purple home, where it is already they record early enthusiasm and some pindaric flights (even the latter in perfect Italian style), the company has already mapped out its objectives, as Barone said, but for now it maintains a wise reserve.

Just a few weeks ago, even just talking about Fiorentina brought with it a hint of melancholy, and it is precisely to a line of Fogli’s song that we use: ‘put that now after so many words behind the door, love is waiting for you’, sometimes it is true that it is enough to wait, trees that are slow to grow bear the best fruitdice Moliere.

Before the match against Salernitana, the small ceremony of the naming of Alessandro Ciccio Rialti, the space reserved for journalists in the stands of the Florentine plant, took place in the Franchi press stand.

Well, commenting on such an event should be easy, very easy, even without excessive words, but only with a handful of banal phrases that are full of the baggage of a professional writer.

So, all beautiful and all good madam the marquise?

No, because Sandro was not a banal man, but one who, with his voice scratched like a vinyl record that has played so many times, told you how he thought.

Well, let’s try to follow that lesson: Rialti, who passed away two years ago, had to face some health problems even in life, he no longer moved very smoothly, a bit like me who have to live with my disability after a stroke that I caught in 2013.

Well, that press tribune, which was redone by the purple club in 2015 (under the previous Della Valle management), it is not accessible to disabled people: there is no lift that leads to the level of the press stand, it seems that it is not possible to install it due to the coverage created by Nervi, but we are reminded that engineering must have made progress from 1931 to today and some solution will exist as well.

In any case, even the stations are not designed to facilitate the session for those with disabilities (we don’t even speak of paraplegics for the sake of homeland because even just to carry a person in a wheelchair it would take the firefighters and to let them enter a station. industrial saw).

Therefore I haven’t seen a match in the press box since before I got sicknow I see it named after a colleague and friend, Sandro, generous, paternal and sweet with advice and affection, especially when he saw me become a healthy man, a person who has to deal with the limits of the body.

The tribune is named after Sandro Rialti, it is good that they make it accessible!