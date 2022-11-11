Home Health PUT THAT NOW AFTER MANY WORDS … IF YOU TITLE THE PRESS FORUM IN RIALTI MAKE IT ACCESSIBLE TO THE DISABLED
Health

PUT THAT NOW AFTER MANY WORDS … IF YOU TITLE THE PRESS FORUM IN RIALTI MAKE IT ACCESSIBLE TO THE DISABLED

by admin
PUT THAT NOW AFTER MANY WORDS … IF YOU TITLE THE PRESS FORUM IN RIALTI MAKE IT ACCESSIBLE TO THE DISABLED

The chronicler must be impersonal, third, but as Terenzio Afro said: “I am a man and nothing of what is human is foreign to me”, therefore the reader will forgive if this time there is a little more of Stefano in this Prizio article.

But let’s start with the good things that for good news belong to the field, where the Fiorentina di Italiano, always too wasteful (this risks becoming a not very commendable trademark), hits the fifth consecutive victory and brings the serenity back to the purple home, where it is already they record early enthusiasm and some pindaric flights (even the latter in perfect Italian style), the company has already mapped out its objectives, as Barone said, but for now it maintains a wise reserve.

Just a few weeks ago, even just talking about Fiorentina brought with it a hint of melancholy, and it is precisely to a line of Fogli’s song that we use: ‘put that now after so many words behind the door, love is waiting for you’, sometimes it is true that it is enough to wait, trees that are slow to grow bear the best fruitdice Moliere.

Before the match against Salernitana, the small ceremony of the naming of Alessandro Ciccio Rialti, the space reserved for journalists in the stands of the Florentine plant, took place in the Franchi press stand.

Well, commenting on such an event should be easy, very easy, even without excessive words, but only with a handful of banal phrases that are full of the baggage of a professional writer.

See also  The largest dark matter distribution map revealed to challenge Einstein's theory of relativity | Dark Energy | Epoch Times

So, all beautiful and all good madam the marquise?

No, because Sandro was not a banal man, but one who, with his voice scratched like a vinyl record that has played so many times, told you how he thought.

Well, let’s try to follow that lesson: Rialti, who passed away two years ago, had to face some health problems even in life, he no longer moved very smoothly, a bit like me who have to live with my disability after a stroke that I caught in 2013.

Well, that press tribune, which was redone by the purple club in 2015 (under the previous Della Valle management), it is not accessible to disabled people: there is no lift that leads to the level of the press stand, it seems that it is not possible to install it due to the coverage created by Nervi, but we are reminded that engineering must have made progress from 1931 to today and some solution will exist as well.

In any case, even the stations are not designed to facilitate the session for those with disabilities (we don’t even speak of paraplegics for the sake of homeland because even just to carry a person in a wheelchair it would take the firefighters and to let them enter a station. industrial saw).

Therefore I haven’t seen a match in the press box since before I got sicknow I see it named after a colleague and friend, Sandro, generous, paternal and sweet with advice and affection, especially when he saw me become a healthy man, a person who has to deal with the limits of the body.

See also  We tested the “self-driving” Ferrari at the 1000 Miglia

The tribune is named after Sandro Rialti, it is good that they make it accessible!

You may also like

Heated tobacco loses its taste

Covid and the boomerang effect, with each reinfection...

“I heard the screams, then I saw the...

a liver in the artificial preservation machine

Influenza 2022: Symptoms, Incubation, and Transmission. That’s when...

If you often eat potatoes (especially fried) pay...

“We need a sanitary cordon on the infected...

Gb, pigeons like ‘zombies’: viruses deform their necks

In Asti the 20th course on cancer of...

have we all been guinea pigs in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy