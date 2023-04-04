On the pages of Science a special dedicated to link between obesity and autoimmune diseases and strategies to fight them also thanks to calorie restriction regimens. It is to sign it Joseph Mataresethe researcher who has been working for years to understand how to use diet as a therapy in people with multiple sclerosis.

In multiple sclerosis, like other autoimmune-based diseases, the immune system mistakes something that is not harmful as foreign and harmful, attacking organs and tissues of the body. Why this happens isn’t entirely clear, but research suggests they may be overweight and obesity are also involved. The association between autoimmune diseases and obesity is in fact well demonstrated at an epidemiological level: excess body weight increases the risk of autoimmune diseasesGiuseppe Matarese, full professor of immunology and general pathology at the Federico II of Naples and president of the scientific committee of FISM, the research arm of AISM, recalls today from the pages of Science. The research conducted in the last twenty years – many carried out by Matarese himself – have helped to clarify the mechanisms by which obesity contributes to distorting the functioning of the immune system. And understanding how this happens would also allow us to understand how to intervene to turn off a “crazy” immune system.

This is in fact the main aim of the study, funded by AISM with her IMF Foundationwhich Matarese is carrying out to understand if interventions of mild caloric restriction, in addition to a first-line drug (dimethyl fumarate), can improve the effectiveness of the therapy. “We involved about 120 patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and the study will continue until next June, when we will then start the follow-up. The data we have collected so far is encouraging,” confides Matarese. Proof that the insights and evidence gathered in animal models are right.