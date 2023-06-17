Putin and the irresistible temptation to raise the specter of atomic warfare

breaking latest news – Russia once again raises the specter of atomic warfare. Usually it is Dmitri Medvedev, former premier, former president and interpreter of the most extremist soul of the Kremlin in the Ukrainian crisis.

But this time it is he, Vladimir Putin, who speaks directly, taking advantage of the stage of the St. Petersburg Forum to announce that the transfer of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory “is an element of deterrence, a signal to those who are thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat to Russia”. “We will complete the transfer of nuclear weapons by the end of the summer,” he adds.

Then he warns NATO: Russia “has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries. They want us to reduce them, but we won’t do it”. And he also warns those who believe in the Ukrainian counter-offensive: “Soon it will stop using weapons and equipment of its production, everything they use comes from outside, this way you don’t fight for long“.

His attack on Ukrainian President Zelensky borders on racism: “Not Jewish, but the shame of the Jewish people” he said in an interview at the plenary session of the Forum, before asking to observe a minute’s silence to remember the former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, who died on Monday at the age of 86.

The head of the Kremlin reiterates that the former Italian prime minister “did a lot to build long-term relations between Russia and NATO” and defines him as a “brilliant” person, a figure “of international standing”.

As for the drone affair over Moscow and St. Petersburg, Putin says that “destroy any building in the center of Kiev it costs nothing, but we don’t do it for a number of considerations”. The Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory are “attempts to provoke serious retaliatory actions by Russia”. “If we destroyed five Patriot compounds near Kiev, what does it cost us to destroy any building or infrastructure in Kyiv?” he adds.

