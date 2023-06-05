Putin donates Rublev’s “Trinity Icon” to the Church: museums protest – breaking latest news

The Orthodox Church wanted back its most sacred icon, that of the Trinity attributed to Andrei Rublev. And Vladimir Putin needs the full support of the religious authorities in the most difficult moment of his presidency. So the very fragile wooden artwork left the museum where it was kept with a thousand precautions to be blessed by Patriarch Kirill and shown to the faithful in the largest cathedral in Moscow, despite the protests of almost all Russian experts.

But the tug of war between those who fear that the icon will be irreparably damaged and those who want it at all costs in a church does not seem to have ended definitively; although, of course, in Russia the last word on everything belongs to Putin. The president has decided to give it to the Patriarchate, although formally it would not have the necessary authority to do so. And Kirill, who originally only asked for the sacred image ino loan for two weeksconfirmed the gift on Saturday: «The president took the historic decision to return the icon of the Holy Trinity to the Church. We could only dream that this sacred object would be given back to us…”

According to the patriarch’s provisions, the icon should now remain in the church for a year Cathedral of Christ the Savior to then be definitively placed in the monastery of the Trinity of St. Sergius 70 km from Moscow.

But today an unexpected announcement came to the BBC from the Ministry of Culture: the Tretyakov gallery has signed an agreement with the Patriarchate for lend Rublev’s painting for only two weeks. According to the document drawn up on Saturday evening, on June 19 the Trinity, insured in the meantime for the equivalent of around 500 million euros, will have to return to the museum. This would have been the only way to convince Tretyakov’s curator, Elena Pronicheva, to release the work. See also Women In Tech - Riccardo Luna with Tatiana Rizzante, the CEO of Reply who seeks beauty in the internet of things

Who will win? The situation is quite special because normally no one in Russia dares to oppose a decision of the Supreme Leader, especially since the Special Military Operation in Ukraine started. You even risk being accused of treason. But famous museum curators and experts did not hold back and made their voices heard. A year ago the Trinity was exhibited in the monastery and had reported very serious damage: “Sixty-one important alterations,” the gallery declared after it was returned. The work of the fifteenth century it is very fragile and is kept at Tretyakov in a sort of vacuum capsule with controlled humidity and vibration sensors. Acquired by the Bolshevik state in 1929, she had been moved during the war to Novosibirsk in Siberia, to protect her from German bombing.

Now he shouldn’t be traveling at all. Lev Lifshitz, of the State Institute for Art Studies, made catastrophic predictions: ‘We can assume that the Trinity it will be lost foreverTO”. Equally pessimistic Yelizaveta Likhachevadirector of the Pushkin museum in Moscow: Â«The icon could simply fall apartÂ». Natalia Komashkoformer scientific secretary of the Rublev museum, explained how in the country these things are decided verbally, “and not on the basis of the law”.

Even the head of the Artistic Council of the Orthodox Church, the archpriest Leonid Kalinin had spoken out against the move: Â«Even the Church and the country’s leadership must understand. There are problems today that give this icon the status of non-transportable». Reckless statements that provoked an immediate reaction from Kirill who relieved him of any assignment. See also We could fight anxiety and nervousness with this relaxing herbal tea which would also regulate high blood pressure and heart rate