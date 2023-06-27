“Putin even stronger, now he can devastate Ukraine”

“Putin emerges enormously strengthened. He was tested, no one tried to assassinate him, no one tried to overthrow him, the army rallied around the president. Putin handled the situation with very authoritative leadership. Now there may be tragic consequences for the war “. Professor Alessandro Orsini believes that Vladimir Putin emerges “enormous” strengthened by the story linked to the protest of Evgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner. The mercenaries marched towards Moscow before stopping 200km from the capital. “The Russians, according to the Western narrative, should have taken to the streets. That didn’t happen. Prigozhin gave the Russians a unique opportunity to overthrow Putin and no one took to the streets. This can be considered a test of Putin’s confidence among the population and among the leaders of the state”, says Orsini, professor of sociology of international terrorism, at Cartabianca.

“Prigozhin is completely unreliable, what he says he says to save his life,” he adds, referring to Prigozhin’s version that has declassified the insurrection as “protest.” “His reconstruction of the facts is that he had no intention of carrying out a military coup. As a scholar, I do not have sufficient information. I am inclined to believe that Prigozhin realized that he was completely isolated, Putin had the compact ruling class around him, no one tried to assassinate him, the army stood together with Putin. It is possible that Prigozhin tried to carry out a military coup and now he is telling another story so as not to be killed. It is possible that Prigozhin did not want to carry out a coup , but events made his action that way. He fired on Russian soldiers and apparently shot down a plane. He acted like one who initiated a military coup attempt,” says Orsini. “The big conflict was not between Prigozhin and Putin but between Prigozhin and the defense minister, Shoigu. What will happen to the head of Wagner? I don’t think it is convenient for Putin to assassinate him now, maybe he will do it later. Prigozhin’s elimination at this moment it would be detrimental to Russia, also given Wagner’s role in Africa”, he adds.

The events of the last week “will have very tragic consequences” on the war. “Putin had confirmation that NATO in Ukraine poses an existential threat to Russia. What we saw with Prigozhin is the danger of civil war: Putin cannot lose the war in Ukraine. The war between Russia and the Ukraine ended after 3 weeks, it was won by Russia. Then the war between Russia and NATO started… Now Putin can maintain the same strategy by betting on attrition and everything remains as it is. Or, if he fears being overthrown, Putin gives impetus to a strong acceleration with hitherto unknown use of military aviation and thus with the definitive devastation of Ukraine.At this point, Putin cannot end the war without having conquered the regions of Kharkiv and Sumy, which border on Russia”.

