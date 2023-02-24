“A lost battle is a battle you are convinced you have lost”, wrote Count Joseph de Maistre, ambassador of the Kingdom of Sardinia at the tsar’s court in St. Petersburg at the beginning of the 19th century. “It is opinion that makes battles lose, and it is opinion that makes them win.” What de Maistre said about battles also applies to wars. By all objective criteria, Vladimir Putin has already lost the criminal war unilaterally unleashed just a year ago, on February 24, 2022. None of its initial goals have been achievedor rather the rapid conquest of a large part of the country, the overthrow of the government of Volodymyr Zelensky and the installation in his place of a puppet head of state who would have brought Ukraine once and for all back into the Russian orbit. The Russian army saw its most trained and best equipped regiments decimated in the first months of the war, it lost more than two hundred thousand men, between casualties and wounded, as well as half of its armored vehicles, it emptied reserves of its precision missiles and exposed its weakness in the eyes of the world.



Today Russia is largely isolated, cut off from almost all world trade, its economy is weakening day by day under the weight of the most massive sanctions ever imposed on any country to date, and it has definitively lost its most lucrative natural market for gas and oil. What’s more, the better part of its elite now live in exile. The most obvious long-term consequence of this war, and the most incontrovertible, will be the complete subjection of the country to China. By spending 5 percent of its annual defense budget on the Ukrainian military, the United States has wiped out, or severely sapped, 50 percent of Russia’s military capability. Yet Putin is convinced that he has not lost the war. Indeed, he continues on his way and in recent days has ordered a new massive offensive to secure control of the provinces of Lugansk and Donetsk.

Western weakness How is it possible? Quite simply, because we make him think he hasn’t lost ; and why aren’t we doing everything necessary to force him – or at least his closest circle, who will surely abandon him in case of defeat – to accept that he has lost his war. And the fault is undoubtedly to be found in our vein of insecurity and cowardice, which this former KGB agent knows how to smell very well under all our interventions, however robust, in favor of Ukraine. Despite what has happened over the past year, we have not yet learned to stop sending him repeated signals of weakness, and instead direct a single, strong and credible message towards him: you have lost, put an end to this war and sit down at the table of negotiations, if you do not want your forces in Ukraine to be ruthlessly overwhelmed and destroyed, by all available means. See also From Covid-19 to cancer, the vaccine revolution

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, has become a master of the fake show of force trickwhich no longer misleads anyone, to such an extent that the Ukrainians have coined a new verb from its name, scholzingwhich translates as: «Communicating one’s good intentions and immediately after seeking/exploiting/using all possible and imaginable reasons to delay them and/or prevent their realisation».

Emmanuel Macron, for his part, seems to have finally understood that it is pointless to repeat in all guises that “Russia must not be humiliated”. Today the French president declares that «Russia cannot win and must not win». That is already much better, although he still doesn’t dare to say that Russia must lose this war in a crushing defeat.

Despite the incessant interventions to come to the aid of Ukraine, the Western powers continue to reaffirm their limits, almost reluctantly. The initial American position, clear and rational, was enough: we will not send NATO soldiers to fight in the field and we will never make claims on the legitimate territory of the Russian Federation (unlike Russia’s illegal annexation of the Ukrainian territories).. But from the very beginning it would have been appropriate to add to the previous statements: we will use all possible means to push Russian troops out of the Ukrainian borders. So why are there heads of state who persist in protesting, even raising their voices, that we must not give fighter planes, nor long-range missiles, nor this, nor that? Have we thought about how Putin will interpret these messages? “Vladimir, despite everything you’ve shown us, we’re still afraid of you. We are afraid of your missiles and nuclear bombs. And to ensure our good will, we will continue to fight you with one hand tied behind your back.’ This is how Putin interprets our unshakable will to support Ukraine.

Last November, a missile landed on a Polish farmhouse, killing two civilians. Vladimir Putin, for a moment, must have trembled with fear: what if NATO had invoked Article 5? But not at all, he was promptly reassured. Not a moment was lost in confirming that it was a missile of the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense, fired by mistake in the opposite direction. Once again it was thought, in good faith, to avoid the escalation. It matters little whether the missile was Ukrainian or not: the Russians, in our place, would have shouted at NATO’s provocation, and they certainly don’t understand why we were unable to exploit the incident to send a message capable of destabilizing them, preferring instead resort to a bleak admission of weakness. Putin rightly drew the conclusion that the West would have done everything to avoid the slightest escalation of the conflict, and that he, Putin, could have continued to act undisturbed in Ukraine. See also Amazon in Veneto opens three new sorting depots Hence, undoubtedly, the decision to order a new enlistment in Russia and to relaunch the offensive in the Donbass, completely indifferent to the number of victims among his soldiers, whose lives have no value, in his eyes.

The weight of aid And the Ukrainians ? They are convinced that they have won, that they have already wonand bite the brakes in the face of the incomprehension with which they are forced to contend among the Western allies, who still refuse to supply them with the means to finish the job.

Dropping weapons dropper is a real torture for them. Supplies always arrive too slowly, months and months after the right moment in which they could have definitively altered the strategic balance. If Ukraine had received the tanks promised only today in November, it could have continued the advance at Lyman and Kherson and retaken a large part of the province of Lugansk, cutting the Russian “land bridge” between Crimea and Donbass in the Melitopol area. The situation would be very different today and the Kremlin, finding itself in a position of dramatic weakness, would be forced to sit down at the negotiating table. Yet the war continues to rage, devastating Ukrainian cities and lives, and at the same time inflicting heavy damage on the European economy.

The Ukrainians, who suffer equally tragic losses as the Russians, can put an end to this atrocious war this year. They have almost everything they need at their disposal: a million well-armed volunteers determined to fight, an excellent command and control structure, mastery of modern warfare and its most sophisticated techniques (inter-arms integration, real-time use of each type of intelligence, evolutionary computer visualization of the battlefield, etc.), a true ability to innovate and adapt, plus the unwavering motivation to defend their country against an existential threat. The Ukrainians lack only a few categories of armaments, those capable of giving them an advantage in the face of the only strength now available to Russia, namely the mass of troops and the willingness to use them without brakes and without limits.

Existential threat Our countries, at least those of Western Europe, do not seem to have realized the existential threat weighing on the entire continent. Vladimir Putin is not aiming only at the conquest of Ukraine, but at the total defeat of the order of our society and our way of life, with our freedoms, our openness, our imperfect, yet indispensable democracy. See also Asus Zenfone 9, the proof: like David in a world of Goliath It is as if over the past seventy years of peace we have forgotten why the European Union was created: to prevent a repeat of war between nations on the European continent. That dream, the dream of the founding fathers, has been transformed over time, even under the pressure of the enlargement of the Union, in an economic integration followed by a colossal bureaucratic machine. Along the way, geopolitics dissolved into a thousand regulations and infinite decision-making procedures. And today, precisely because of our weakness and cowardice over the past twenty years in the face of an obvious threat, war has reappeared, willy-nilly, with geopolitics in tow.