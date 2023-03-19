The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Crimea to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the peninsula’s annexation to Russia and surprisingly visited a children’s center in Sevastopol. The Russian president arrived driving a car to the port where Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is stationed, visiting the ‘Korsun’ children’s center a day after the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant against of him holding him “responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia”.

Putin in Crimea for the anniversary of the annexation

Putin, dressed informally in a blue cardigan and dark trousers, also visited an art school accompanied by Governor Mikhail Razvojaev, as shown in a video relaunched by RIA Novosti.

Meanwhile, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan told CNN that he believes the Russian president could be tried for alleged war crimes despite Moscow claiming it is not subject to the Court’s decisions. Khan recalled the historic trials of Nazi war criminals of former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic and former Liberian leader Charles Taylor as examples of seemingly untouchable figures who faced justice: “They were all powerful individuals, yet they are found in courtrooms,” he said.

