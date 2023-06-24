Putin “is stronger now”, Toni Capuozzo leaves Porro dumbfounded: “What are you saying?”

A day of very high tension that seen in Russia, with the leader of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who stopped the march on Moscow after an agreement brokered by the Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko which averted a civil war. According to many observers, the story has brought out the weakness of Vladimir Putin whose power until yesterday seemed unshakeable. “We don’t sell the bear’s skin before we’ve captured it,” says Toni Capuozzo, a veteran war correspondent who spoke during the special episode of the Fourth Republic, hosted on Rete 4 by Nicola Porro. The journalist does not agree with the above readings: “Putin played very well, he put Prigozhin in a position to do no harm. Now we will probably see him at the helm of the Wagner in Africa, the one engaged in Ukraine will return under Russian command We’ll see if Shouigu will still be in the Defense Ministry”, says Capuozzo according to whom the removal of his enemies from military leadership would be “a reward to Prigozhin” from Putin.

Capuozzo then offers an interpretation of the facts that leaves the conductor dumbfounded: “If something doesn’t kill you, it strengthens you, Putin for better or for worse is stronger than 24 hours ago”. “But how is it stronger?” Porro bursts out, visibly surprised by his guest’s exit. “I want to understand, why are you saying this? It’s not a controversy. In my opinion, Putin is now weaker…”, says the conductor. “The Russian one is not a democracy where polls count”, argues Capuozzo, “whoever is stronger wins, and who demonstrated it today?”.

The rhetorical question does not convince Porro: “There is a gentleman who with 25,000 men allowed himself to reach 200 kilometers from Moscow”. “Putin played a masterstroke in avoiding an armed confrontation and winning the diplomatic one, with a wise use of force – insists Capuozzo – Now there is disappointment in Kiev, in Rome, in Brussels. There are those who hoped that the counter-offensive was the march of Progozhin”, is the last jab that seems destined to cause controversy in the days to come.

