MOSCOW – And what will you do for your country this week? The letter is sent with the reply already attached. The instructions for use of this very important week, for reasons of holidays and for the anniversary of the start of the Special Military Operation, are described in detail in the communication sent to many Russian regions. State officials are asked to abandon the “excessive fun” and not to organize “luxury parties”, which would be out of place with the times. At the celebrations, “treats” and “speeches about the eternal glory of the Russian army” will be welcome.

It won’t be days like so many. Tuesday February 21stVladimir Putin will give a speech “on the current situation” to the joint chambers. The next day, at the beginning of the festive bridge marked Defender of the Fatherland Day, formerly Armed Forces Day (February 23), will be held the mega-rally at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, expected “at least” eighty thousand people, which the president will attend in person. On the 24th, there’s no need to say anything else. Yesterday some newspapers speculated a new speech by Putin on live televisionbut there is no official confirmation yet.

It is in this mix of current events and history that today’s Russia is wrapped up. Everything, every message from the authorities seems aimed at superimposing the past on the present. The only possible glue is patriotism, which is pushed in every possible way. In schools, on billboards at bus stops, not to mention television. The objective of these holidays, reads the circular sent to the regions, is to show that «the whole nation is united and involved in the fight against the enemy», and then to show “the power of the Russian army”. The enemy is not identified in Ukraine, but in NATO. Kiev and Donbass are disappearing from the official narrative of this conflict, which is no longer regional but global, us against everyone, against almost the entire world. In the analysis of some scholars of Russian society, and also in some government area newspapers, the concept of “existential war” on which the fate of the entire homeland depends. See also "Apex Heroes: Escape from the Hidden World" is now available with exciting content including the storm point map, Ashe and more-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

«The program includes, among other activities: participation in the concert-gathering “Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland” to be held on February 22 in Moscow; organization of reenactment festivals dedicated to Russian weapons, Russian epic heroes, to Russian victories; choral songs and flash mobs with military poems and songs; lessons of courage that the soldiers of the Russian Army will conduct in schools and universities; congratulations and congratulations on social networks in support of wounded soldiers.

Even a simple walk in the center of Moscow helps to understand the current climate. The advertising spaces that were full of Western brands until last year have now been replaced by placards with photos of soldiers surmounted by the inscription «Glory to the heroes of Russia», or by the drawn hand of an adult shaking that of a child: “For Russia! For the children of Donbass!», or disturbing the image of Aleksandr Nevsky, the Russian national hero who defeated the Knights of the Teutonic Order in 1242: “The time of heroes has come again!” Propaganda talk shows go silent on weekends. But the continuity of propaganda against the West is secured by a new television series, entitled The end of the American Empireand directed by Vyacheslav Nikonov, a United Russia MP and nephew of Vyacheslav Molotov, Stalin’s former foreign minister.

With these premises, an epochal announcement by Putin seems unlikely. If the outcome of the Special Military Operation is uncertain, the president is winning the battle on the home front hands down. Hitting the patriotism button really pays off. Its consensus is almost equal to the levels reached in 2008, at the peak of popularity. The hostility with Kiev has united the political and military elites, both aware of the fact that nThere are no possible alternatives to his figure. Barring surprises, Putin will speak of support for the population, and will attack Western neocolonialism, exalting Russian heroism and specificity. A recipe that works, you don’t change. See also No need to upgrade Win 11 to play Google Play mobile games on your computer! Win 10 users can experience the fastest next year-ezone.hk-game animation-mobile guide