Putin on a mission to Kherson (and prepares the defense of the South) – breaking latest news

Of Lorenzo Cremona

After Mariupol, the Russian president visits the occupied city, which takes him to Crimea, to reassure soldiers and commanders. Zelensky, however, in Donbass. Warsaw-Kiev Agreement on Wheat

MIRNOGRAD – At first glance it would be natural put on the same level the two visits to the front made a few hours apart respectively from Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. If it weren’t for the fact that they went to opposite but not specular places on the battlefields, it would be logical to present the event as the embodiment in the bodies and gestures of the two opposing presidents of the challenge no holds barred between Russia and Ukraine 14 months into the war.

But the reality appears more complex, precisely because it is at this point the positions of the two are not specular at all. Put very simply: Putin today on the defensive (the very date of the visit not certain), while Zelensky is about to fight back. The Russian president has lost the initiative that he arrogated to himself by launching an (unprovoked) invasion of his troops on Ukrainian soil on February 24, 2022 with the plan to eliminate the adversary through brutal military force. He aimed to win it all within a few weeks, but today he finds himself having to protect his conquests: his winter offensive bogged down in the sludge of the spring thaw, his troops fight a bloody battle at Bakhmut which, even if they win by advancing through the rubble of the last western quarters, would change well little of the military balances. so, his visit on Monday in the Langhe area of ​​eastern Kherson (the western one was seen being taken away by the Ukrainians in November) and then in Lugansk closely resembles the nocturnal one carried out a month ago in the desperate ruins of Mariupolwhere the cosmetic works for the reconstruction of the buildings in the center are still unable to hide the havoc caused by the Russian bombs. See also Super Learner, the algorithm that identifies Covid patients most at risk of mortality

The stark reality remains that Putin went to reassure soldiers and commanders faced with the prospect, far from remote, whereby the latest model NATO tanks, combined with the best of the artillery, mortars and drones produced by Western companies,



they could overwhelm his army. Not by chance Kherson the gate for the Crimea: last year the Ukrainians had not defended it because they were forced to build a barrier to prevent the arrival of enemy columns from Belarus from arriving in Kiev. But today the situation looks different: the Russians have been digging trenches since November, erect bunkers, mine fields like madmen. And the same is happening in Lugansk: a year ago it was seen as the launch pad for Russian troops, which were supposed to join those arriving from Kharkiv and therefore break into the center of the country towards Dnipro; but since the Ukrainian reconquest in September of Izyum and Lyman that here too the Russians are entrenching in view of the great enemy counterattack.

Hence, the meaning of Zelensky’s visit to Avdiivka yesterday. The town is an integral part of Ukrainian defense system built in 2014 to stop pro-Russian guerilla warfare. A month and a half ago, worn out by the challenge for Bakhmut, the Moscow commands tried to conquer it with pounding bombardments. The results have been less than meager. And yesterday the president’s message to his soldiers was clear: hold on a little longer, give us time to organize the offensive, soon we’ll go from Avdiivka to liberate all of Donbass. See also The last shot of Antonio Converti. Italiaonline is reborn

Meanwhile a positive note from Poland: Warsaw and Kiev have reached an agreement on the resumption of transit of Ukrainian grains, suspended since Saturday after grain stocks piled up in Poland, slumping local prices, leading to protests from farmers and the resignation of Poland’s former agriculture minister. We managed to put in place mechanisms that will ensure that the goods pass through Poland but that not a single ton of grain remains in the country, explained the new Polish Agriculture Minister, Robert Telus.