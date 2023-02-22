Home Health Putin revokes the decree on the sovereignty of Moldova: what it means
The Russian president rescinded a 2012 decree that in part upheld Moldova’s sovereignty over policies over the future of Transnistria, a Moscow-backed breakaway region that borders Ukraine and where Russia has stationed troops. The revocation was published on the Kremlin’s website and states that the decision was taken to “ensure Russian interests in relation to changes in international relations”

