9:22 Berlin: “China asks Moscow to stop the war” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock today urged Beijing to ask “the Russian aggressor to stop the war” in Ukraine, stating that “no other country has more influence over Russia than China“. “I must openly say that I wonder why the Chinese position so far does not include a request to the Russian aggressor to stop the war,” said the head of German diplomacy during a press conference with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

9:43 007 Gb: “Ukraini si ritirano da Bakhmut” Ukrainian forces are facing “significant problems with supply” and are “systematically withdrawing from positions” they previously occupied. Gb intelligence claims it in the latest daily update. “The Ukrainian defense still controls the western quarters of the city, but has come under particularly intense Russian artillery fire in the past 48 hours,” the report said, noting the improved cooperation between the Russian Defense Ministry and the Wagner battalion in the Donetsk city at the center of fierce fighting for months.

10:03 Beijing: “We do not give weapons to Russia” China will not sell arms to the parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine. This was underlined by the Foreign Minister of Beijing. Qin Gang responds to US concerns leaked in top secret papers stolen from the US. Speaking at a joint press conference with her visiting German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, Qin reiterated the will of the China to help facilitate negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the conflict and said all sides should remain “objective and calm”.

10:30 Beijing: “The only solution is peace talks” On the Ukraine question, “the Chinese side stressed that the only way out to resolve the crisis is to promote peace talks”. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, regarding the bilateral meeting held in Beijing between Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. “China is willing to continue working for peace and hopes that all parties concerned remain objective and calm, and work together to resolve the crisis through negotiations,” Wang added in the daily briefing.

10:38 Ukrainian ambassador to Italy: “Role of Italy crucial” “The role of Italy, and personally of Giorgia Meloni, in this context is crucial for us and I am happy that after the visit of the Prime Minister to Ukraine, the personal relations between the two leaders of Italy and Ukraine are very strong and become deeper every day when they talk on the phone”: said the Ukrainian ambassador to Italy, Yaroslav Melnyk, in an interview with SkyTg24.

12:49 Zelensky: “Only a victory can stop Russian terror” Only a military victory of See also Acute hepatitis of children, adenovirus the possible hypothesis Ukraine will be able to “stop Russian terror”: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes it today on his Telegram channel. “There is only one way to stop Russian terror, to restore security in all our cities and communities: from the Sumy region to the Donbass, from the Karkhiv region to the Kherson region, from the Kiev region to Yalta. And this path is a military victory of Ukraine”.

12:54 Kiev: “Crimea is ours, we will fight by all means” “Crimea is the territory of the Ukraine and there we will test and use any weapon not prohibited by international law that will help liberate our territories.” The head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, assured him in a tweet.

14:22 Xi Jinping and Lula: “Negotiations are the only way out” The Chinese presidents Xi Jinping and Brazilian Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva “agreed that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out to resolve the Ukrainian crisis”. This was reported by the state network CCTV, giving an account of the bilateral meeting held by the two leaders in the Great Hall of the People. Furthermore, “all efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully should be encouraged and supported”. For this reason, the two presidents “invited more countries to play a constructive role in promoting the political solution to the crisis and decided”, at the same time, “to keep their communications on the merits open”.

14:25 Medvedev: “With a NATO-Russia war, Poland would disappear” Dmitry Medvedev launches a very harsh attack on the Polish government: “A fool named Mateusz Morawiecki said that Ukraine has the right to strike Russia and that he is not worried about a NATO war against Russia, because the latter would lose it quickly. I don’t know who will win or lose such a war, but considering Poland’s role as a NATO outpost in Europe, this country is destined to disappear along with its stupid prime minister,” writes the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council on Twitter.

15:15 US documents: ‘The war has decimated the Russian special forces’ The war in Ukraine decimated the Russian special forces, the so-called ‘Spetsnaz’, and it will take “years” to rebuild them. This was revealed by a US intelligence assessment contained in the Pentagon files leaked in recent days which the Washington Post has read. When Moscow launched its invasion last year, classified papers read, elite forces that are usually used in high-risk, covert missions were sent to fight on the front lines by Moscow generals “skeptical of Moscow’s capabilities than normal units to prevail” and for this reason they have suffered so many losses.

15:50 Kiev: 102 settlements hit by Russians in 24 hours In the past 24 hours, Russian troops have shelled 102 Ukrainian settlements in eight different regions, killing three civilians and wounding eight. The budget was published by the Military Media Center of Ukraine on Telegram, on behalf of the Defense Ministry in Kiev. Between yesterday and today, the Russians carried out 19 air strikes and launched 39 rockets, as revealed by data collected by the Ukrainian army. According to reports from the Media Center, the Moscow army used various weapons to carry out the attacks, such as mortars, tanks, heavy artillery, MLRS rocket launchers, S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, drones and fighter planes. Damage to 62 civilian infrastructures was also confirmed.

17:30 Kiev: Chinese components in Russian weapons Ukrainian forces are finding more and more Chinese components in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, adviser to the Ukrainian president told Reuters. “We keep finding different electronics in weapons recovered from the battlefield. We are collecting many different things, made in China.”

17:55 Medvedev: With the NATO-Russia war Poland will disappear Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev predicted the “disappearance of Poland” in the event of a war between NATO and Russia. Medvedev also called Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki “stupid” in a tweet.

18:30 The weapons promised by Denmark are on the way Denmark is ready to send the 19 Caesar artillery systems promised to Ukraine last January. The weapons will arrive within the next few weeks, the Danish defense ministry announced.

19:24 The Leopards promised by Canada have arrived in Poland The 8 Leopard 2 tanks promised by Canada to Ukraine have arrived in neighboring Poland. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced it today. Germany and the United Kingdom last month delivered 18 advanced Leopards and 14 Challenger 2 tanks respectively to Ukraine last month. Spain has committed to six Leopards. While the United States has promised 31 Abrams tanks, but not before the fall.

21:13 Putin signs for electronic military conscription Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law providing for the creation of an electronic system for summoning the military, which will greatly facilitate the mobilization of Russians into the army. The bill provides for a crackdown on those who seek to avoid military service.