arms to the parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine. This was underlined by the Foreign Minister of Beijing. Qin Gang responds to US concerns leaked in top secret papers stolen from the US. Speaking at a joint press conference with her visiting German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, Qin reiterated the will of the
China to help facilitate negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the conflict and said all sides should remain “objective and calm”.
Ukraine will be able to “stop Russian terror”: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes it today on his Telegram channel. “There is only one way to stop Russian terror, to restore security in all our cities and communities: from the Sumy region to the Donbass, from the Karkhiv region to the Kherson region, from the Kiev region to Yalta. And this path is a military victory of Ukraine”.
Ukraine and there we will test and use any weapon not prohibited by international law that will help liberate our territories.” The head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, assured him in a tweet.