On March 17 last year the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova for the crime of deportation of minors from the occupied Ukrainian territories; since the ICC is not the only or even the first international tribunal called to judge events of the Russian-Ukrainian war, it is interesting to compare this document with the previous ones, with the caveat that at the moment all the documents issued by the courts are foreplay and none is a final judgment.

In war, it is said, the first victim is the truth (not that things go much better in peace) and the opposing propagandas clash, because they represent instruments of war on a par with weapons and armies. Moreover, Russia is a master of this type of warfare unconventional, according to the “Gerasimov doctrine” of hybrid warfare. The pronouncements of international tribunals therefore take on a special value because they are bound by stringent procedural and merit regulations unknown to propaganda. The three main international tribunals, the International Court of Justice (ICJ, directly dependent on the UN), the International Criminal Court (ICC, ICC) and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) have all been consulted by Ukraine since from the first days of the wretched Russian invasion and everyone spoke out in his favour.

The IJC, which judges the conflicts between states, had been called by Ukraine to settle two questions: whether the accusations of genocide made by Russia for the repressions in Donbass; and whether the invasion was justified. Russia refused to participate in the debates. The provisional ruling of the Court issued on March 16, 2022 says that: “the Court found no evidence to support the Russian Federation’s allegation that genocide was committed on Ukrainian territory”; and calls on Russia to suspend all military action. The provision is issued by a majority with 13 votes in favor and two against, of the judges representing Russia and China; there disproportion, geopolitics is also evident.

The ICC was established in 2002 and is not a body reporting directly to theHim, with which it collaborates. It is supported by 124 countries that are signatories to the 1998 Rome Statute. It deals with crimes committed in international contexts by people (whereas the IJC deals with states), and as already mentioned it has just issued an international arrest warrant against of Putin. Finally, the ECHR has repeatedly dealt with Ukraine, since 2014 when it condemned the violent repression of the “Euromaydan protests” by the Yanukovych regime. The March 1, 2022 the ECtHR enjoined Russia to stop any military action in Ukraine, obviously unheeded.

This brief and admittedly incomplete review of international jurisprudence on the Russian invasion of Ukraine demonstrates very clearly that contrary to the propaganda which can support everything and the opposite of everything according to the interests of those who produce it, the international tribunals, which represent all or the majority of the countries of the world (or of Europe in the case of the ECHR) are agree to condemn Russia. Invoking, as some do, supposed precedents and parallels, moreover largely disavowed by the international judiciary, only serves to muddy the waters to the advantage of the accused party.