Putin transfers 2 European companies under state management

Russia could transfer the properties of other foreign companies, as well as those of the Russian subsidiaries of Germany’s Unipro and Finland’s Fortum, under temporary state administration. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree temporarily transferring under state administration the foreign holdings of two Russian electricity generation companies controlled respectively by a German and a Finnish company, Unipro and Fortum. The federal agency for the management of state properties (Rosimushchestvo) will take under its management 83.73% of the ownership of Unipro Russia and 98% of the Russian division of Fortum, specifies the Tass agency. The measure follows another decree signed by Putin which makes it possible to transfer the properties of companies from foreign countries under the administration of the Russian state in response to seizures of Russian property by countries considered “not friendly”. Rosimushchestvo clarified that the decree does not involve the confiscation of the capital of Unipro and Fortum in Russia, which manage various power plants in the country, but only “administration as a temporary measure”.

The Federation Council, the Russian Senate, has approved legislation introducing life imprisonment for the crime of state treason. Having already been approved by the Duma, the lower house, the legislation will enter into force when it is promulgated by President Vladimir Putin.

Ten Norwegian diplomats have been expelled from Russia. In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry informs that the Norwegian ambassador, summoned today, has been notified of the decision to expel the ten officials – including diplomats from the embassy and employees of the military attache’s office – in response to the expulsion of 15 Russians from the embassy in Oslo who had the same functions. The Norwegian government’s decision “has further aggravated the situation of bilateral relations, which are already at a critical level”, reads the note.

