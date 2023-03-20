Xi Jinping: No country should dictate the world order
No country in the global arena has the right to have the last word in determining the existing world order, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta taken by the TASS news agency. “The international community has recognized that no country is superior to another, no model of government is universal, and no single country should dictate the international order,” Xi said in an article published ahead of his visit to Russia. “The common interest of all humanity is in a united and peaceful world, rather than divided and unstable,” adds the Chinese leader.
Xi: China has always advocated an impartial position
“China has always maintained an objective and impartial position based on the merits of the matter and actively promoted peace talks. I have made several proposals, namely, observe the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries, support all efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution of the crisis and ensure the stability of industrial and global procurement. They have become China’s main principles for dealing with the Ukrainian crisis.” This was stated by the Chinese president, Xi Jinping in an article published by ‘Rossijskaja Gazetà. Not long ago, we published China’s position on the political solution to the Ukraine crisis, which takes into account the legitimate concerns of all parties and reflects the broader common understanding of the international community on the crisis. It has been constructive in mitigating the fallout from the crisis and facilitating its political solution. There is no simple solution to a complex problem.” To manage world affairs well, underlines the Chinese president, “first of all, one must manage one’s own affairs well”.
Putin: Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow is a milestone
“Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow is a milestone, confirming the special nature of relations between our two countries.” This was stated, according to reports by the Russian news agency ‘Tass’, by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin in an interview with ‘Il Quotidiano del Popolò’ published on the Kremlin website regarding Xi Jinping’s visit on Monday. “Relations between Russia and China are today the cornerstone of global stability and a model of harmonious cooperation,” he underlines. “The Power of Siberia gas pipeline between Russia and China – underlines Putin – has become ‘the deal of the century due to its size’. During his interview, the Russian president explained that “NATO is trying to expand its activities globally and penetrate the Asia-Pacific region”. NATO, says Putin, “wants to divide Eurasia to contain the Russian Federation and China, but this will not happen”. For Putin, “the geopolitical system is now undergoing cardinal changes: the architecture of security and international cooperation is being dismantled”. The US policy of double containment of Russia and China, he adds, “is becoming more resolute”.
Usa, request for truce from Putin-Xi meeting unacceptable
«We will see what will emerge from this meeting» between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping but if the request for a truce in Ukraine were to emerge it will be «unacceptable because the only thing» it would mean to «ratify the conquests made up to now by Russia» and « give Putin more time. This was reiterated by the spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, to Fox.
Kiev: the 3 citizens who spoke to Putin in Mariupol are pro-Russian
Surprised passers-by who happened to meet the Russian president on a night visit to Mariupol were identified as pro-Russian collaborators by the city’s Ukrainian residents in video released by Moscow authorities. The adviser to the mayor in exile Petro Andryushchenko writes on Telegram, quoted by UNIAN. Who posted a still image of the meeting between three citizens talking to Putin on the street by circling them in red and reporting their names, already known to the Ukrainian authorities in exile because they are collaborators of the Russians. In short, for the Ukrainians, rather than a visit that surprised passers-by, in the middle of the night, it was a staging in favor of a camera.
Kiev: bombe russe a Zaporizhzhia, 3 morti e 2 feriti
At least three people died as a result of the shelling by the Russians of a residential building in the village of Kamenskoe, Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda citing the regional administration. At least two people were injured in the attack.
Vucic: arrest warrant for Putin delays peace
The ICC’s arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin will have negative consequences on peace efforts in the armed conflict in Ukraine. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said today. “I think the arrest warrant for Putin will have negative political consequences, and it shows that there is a great unwillingness to talk about peace and a ceasefire,” Vucic said at a press conference in Belgrade.
Kiev: «Putin in Mariupol demonstrates cynicism and lack of remorse»
“The criminal always returns to the scene of the crime. While the civilized world announces the arrest of the »war director« (VV Putin) in case he crosses the borders, the murderer of thousands of Mariupol families has come to admire the ruins and tombs of the city. Cynicism and lack of remorse.” The adviser to the Ukrainian presidency Mikhailo Podolyak denounced it on twitter, speaking of the visit to Mariupol by the Russian president.
Kiev: Putin in Mariupol at night like thieves
«As befits a thief, Putin visited the Ukrainian Mariupol, under cover of night. First, he’s more confident. Moreover, the darkness allows him to highlight what he wants to show, and to keep the city completely destroyed by his army and its few surviving inhabitants away from prying eyes ». This was written by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on its Twitter account.
Putin: We didn’t have hypersonic weapons in 2014, now we do
Russia didn’t have hypersonic weapons in 2014, but now it has them: Vladimir Putin said, as reported by Tass. The Russian president also stressed that in 2014 Moscow could not turn its back on Crimeans who were being confronted by nationalists.
Putin: “We hoped that the Donbass issue could be resolved peacefully”
“We hoped that the Donbass issue could be resolved peacefully, but we were deceived, Ukraine was preparing for war.” This is the thesis reiterated by Russian President Vladimir Putin on a visit to Mariupol.
Putin in Mariupol: “Everything will be fine”
“Everything will be fine” and “we need to get to know each other better”. That’s what Russian President Vladimir Putin told residents of the port city Mariupol in southern Ukraine, who were surprised to see him visit. Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, Putin spoke of plans to rebuild the city that was razed to the ground a year ago. The Kremlin said Putin also visited “the restored Mariupol Philharmonic,” where Russia held show trials of Ukrainian POWs.
Kremlin: “Let’s investigate crimes in Kiev”
Russian investigators “accurately record all crimes in Kiev, the files will provide the basis for a court in the future”. The Kremlin affirms it, as announced by Tass.
Kremlin: “We will not recognize any tens of EPCs”
«Russia does not recognize» any of the «decisions taken by the International Criminal Court» which it deems «legally void». This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The ICC has issued an international arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes.
Putin visits Rostov-on-Don command center
Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to the command post of what Moscow calls a special military operation in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. This was reported by the Tass news agency, explaining that Putin held a meeting at a military command and control post in the Russian city. Putin arrived here from Mariupol, where he went this morning. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to the RIA Novosti news agency, Putin’s trip to the command post of the special military operation in Rostov-on-Don had not been prepared in advance. «As for the trip to the command post in Rostov-on-Don, it was not planned, it was not prepared in any way. The main goal is to look at the work of the command post in the usual way,” said the Kremlin spokesman.
Kiev: 83 Russian attacks repelled in 24 hours in 5 cities
Ukrainian forces repulsed 83 Russian attacks in five cities yesterday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev announced. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent. Russian troops are trying to capture the entirety of Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine and yesterday launched offensives near the cities of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk.
Putin on Ukrainian soldiers: “Normal people don’t undermine hospitals”
According to Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian military, before leaving Mariupol, had undermined the local medical facilities: “Normal people don’t do this”, commented, quoted by Tass, the Russian president, who made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian city occupied and annexed by the Russian Federation. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who is accompanying Putin on the visit, said he visited Mariupol immediately after its “liberation” and that he saw “with his own eyes” that “refugees are staying in nearby buildings, where they were also hospitalized the patients and where the surgeries were performed. “All medical services – says Khusnullin, quoted by Tass – had been undermined”.
Putin: “We will expand residential districts”
Vladimir Putin has promised that Moscow will build more residential districts in Mariupol, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. During his visit to the city in eastern Ukraine, Putin spoke with a local resident, who described the place as “a little corner of paradise”, according to the Tass news agency. And the Russian president said: “We will expand it.”
Putin, visiting Mariupol
Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a “working visit” to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. This was announced by the Kremlin’s press service, quoted by the Russian agency Tass. Putin has “inspected a number of places in the city and talked to local residents”, Moscow explains, adding that the Russian president “went to Mariupol by helicopter; he drove a vehicle along the streets of the city, stopping at different locations ». Just a few days ago, the Russian military administration had inaugurated a helicopter platform on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a stronghold of the Ukrainian defense for months until the surrender last May. According to the Kremlin again, Putin also held a meeting in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don with military leaders at the command post of the “special military operation” underway in Ukraine.