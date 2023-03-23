Artem Uss, the Russian entrepreneur and son of the governor of a Siberian region arrested on October 17, on an international arrest warrant from the New York judicial authority, escaped from house arrest after breaking his electronic bracelet. , two days ago, the Milan Court of Appeal granted extradition to the United States. From what has been learned, the man, waiting to challenge the judges’ ruling, disappeared from his home in the Milan area where he was under house arrest yesterday afternoon. The police are looking for him.