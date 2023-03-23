Home Health Putin’s arrest would be tantamount to a declaration of war
Health

Putin’s arrest would be tantamount to a declaration of war

by admin

Artem Uss, the Russian entrepreneur and son of the governor of a Siberian region arrested on October 17, on an international arrest warrant from the New York judicial authority, escaped from house arrest after breaking his electronic bracelet. , two days ago, the Milan Court of Appeal granted extradition to the United States. From what has been learned, the man, waiting to challenge the judges’ ruling, disappeared from his home in the Milan area where he was under house arrest yesterday afternoon. The police are looking for him.

See also  Renewables, back to the stone age: the energy stored in basalt stones

You may also like

study reveals link to disease

Why I have to walk slower with my...

If you’re allergic to painkillers, use these naturals...

Health: A calculator for diagnosing malnutrition – Medicine

Toothpaste at Öko-Test: “Elmex in the evening, no...

Ketamine, Milan among the first cities in Europe...

there is a loan of 21 thousand euros

Causes and measures to save the plant

anti-counterfeiting drugs, NAS and CEPOL train 30 police...

That’s what experts say – that’s how dangerous...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy