In times of war, everything becomes ambiguous, a sign of something, enigmatic and in need of meaning. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were blown up last week. What is behind it, who wants to tell us what with it? Today the media report that Putin no longer wants to supply gas to Italy. Is he counting on neutralizing Italy via the right-wing election winner Meloni? Yesterday Putin annexed the occupied Ukrainian territories. Just because he can. In the “Today Show” Oliver Welke correctly translated this into the image that a car thief is issuing the vehicle registration document himself. World politics as a macabre joke.

With the annexation, Putin and his satraps not only want to satisfy their egomaniacal fantasies of Russia’s greatness, but also want to signal that they are ready to up the stakes. But by how much? There is speculation everywhere in the media as to whether Putin could use the atomic bomb if Ukraine advances into what is now – according to his interpretation – Russian territory.

The question “does he or doesn’t he do it” cannot be answered abstractly. The fact that the flawless democrat Putin more or less doesn’t give a damn about a few thousand deaths has been proven often enough. He is ready to gamble at high stakes, even if it costs Russia a lot in terms of wealth and lives. As long as national megalomania is enough for the majority in Russia as a substitute for McDonalds, good literature and political participation, it can expect more from it than politicians in the West can. The big war, on the other hand, would probably be too high a stake for him, otherwise nothing would be left of Russia and he would be denied the narcissistic recognition of having restored Russia’s imperial greatness. For that you need living claqueurs, no matter how miserable they live.

But against this background, Putin has escalation dominance for now. Even with the bomb. He will certainly calculate attacks on other European countries: How far can Western infrastructure be damaged in hybrid warfare without the West striking back, perhaps also in a hybrid way, in Syria or in the Caucasus? Can the West be paralyzed if Russia militarily enforces land access to the Kaliningrad exclave, because that could be read as a signal that he, Putin, is ready to use the bomb if NATO fights back? Or would he have to take into account that the West is taking the risk, in extreme cases, of letting Stuttgart evaporate in a mushroom cloud and possibly taking revenge with Irkutsk? Too high a stake for Putin? Too high a stake for the West?

Playing through similar questions in the Cold War was once the daily business of “think tanks” like that RAND Corporation. One can be sure that all over the world game theoretic analyzes are currently running at full speed again, trying to assess who would be willing to sacrifice more people under what circumstances and where it might be worth upping the ante. Putin’s contempt for human beings, his readiness for barbarism, is one of his advantages. One of the disadvantages of the West is that the West has appeared in Russia more with McDonalds than with its much-cited values. Fast food doesn’t have enough soft power.