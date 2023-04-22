Home » “Putin’s war responsible for NATO expansion”
Health

“Putin’s war responsible for NATO expansion”

by admin
“Putin’s war responsible for NATO expansion”

Putin’s war is the cause of NATO expansion“. This was stated by US Defense Secretary Loyd Austin during his speech on the occasion of the eleventh meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine at the US base in Ramstein in Germany. “War, chosen by Putin, does not it happened following the expansion of NATO”, he underlines. Moscow “thought that Ukraine would not dare to react, but Ukraine stood firm with the help of its partners. Putin thought our unity would crack, but Russia’s brutal war has only brought us together.”

Read also

The US defense secretary then reiterated that he expects Sweden to join NATO soon. “I would like to note that Finland, which has long been a member of this contact group, is here today as a new NATO ally. I expect Sweden to follow soon,” Austin said at the Contact Group meeting for the defense of Ukraine at the US Ramstein air base. Although Hungary and Turkey continue to block Sweden’s entry into the Alliance, the United States continue to believe that the Scandinavian country will be admitted to NATO before the summit to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, on 11 and 12 July next. Austin, speaking recently with his Swedish counterpart Pal Jonson, had confirmed his support for Sweden: “We look forward to continuing to support its rapid admission to NATO and we will work hard to do so before the summer – and again -. You are a great partner. We look forward to being able to call you an ally very soon.”

You may also like

Serie B: thud of Reggina at home, Inzaghi...

Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe at the 2014...

Does the EU have strategic autonomy to arm...

AIFA makes the contraceptive pill free for all...

Bitter land, after the release from prison comes...

the application to join is postponed to 30...

Medvedev: “London will sink for Russian weapons” |...

Staff shortages are poison for health

he stole PCs, iPads and food from school....

Ants on peonies: do they harm the plant?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy