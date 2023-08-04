Puts it in the bra and raises breast cancer survival to 98%

It is an ultrasound scanner that can be inserted into the bra to diagnose breast cancer early. Let’s find out what could be a real revolution in the world of medicine and beyond.

By now we know. As we have seen, AI can study brain tumors directly in the operating room, demonstrating how important is the use of technology in the medical field. Today, however, we discover a particular scanner capable of probably saving millions of lives.

We tell you right away: the results were so importantto be promptly published in the prestigious magazine Science Advancesdirectly from researchers at the famous Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

The idea was born thanks to the researcher Canan Dagdeviren, who he saw a family member die at the age of 50 due to breast cancer diagnosed late.

As you can see in the link below, we are talking about a tool made through a 3D printer and slightly thicker than a plaster, which adapts perfectly to the shape of the breast. Furthermore, the scanner inserted inside can be moved to six different positions. According to your different needs, you can also rotate it fully to capture images from different angles.

Until now it has only been tested on a 71-year-old lady with several breast cysts, but the results immediately appear decidedly encouraging. The device has in fact managed to produce scans with a resolution comparable even to that of common ultrasound probes.

It has also been shown to be able to spot formations the size of just three millimeters up to a depth of eight centimeters. So let’s talk about the canonical dimensions of tumors in the early stages.

Today breast cancer is less scary, however, considering the still many diagnoses made with serious delayit seems essential to use these tools that even manage to increase the survival rate up to 98%.