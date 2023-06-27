Pygmalion Effect: How the teacher’s judgment affects the learner

Our beliefs influence our behavior and that of those around us. They have an impact on learning, work and even social relationships. The Pygmalion effect is the phenomenon that occurs when students’ results tend to conform with the image teachers have of them.

Who was Pygmalion

In Greek mythology, Pygmalion was a sculptor who made a marble sculpture of a woman. He fell in love with her of her own creation, so much so that Aphrodite, the goddess of love, granted his wish to give her life. In common parlance, it is a Pygmalion who assumes the role of guide or teacher for a person, with the aim of shaping his personality by enhancing his qualities.

Rosenthal’s experiment

In the 1960s, psychologist Robert Rosenthal and principal Lenore Jacobson conducted an experiment in an elementary school in California. They told the teachers that, on the basis of some psychological tests, they had identified the pupils with the highest potential for intellectual growth. The choice of the group actually took place completely randomly and without saying anything to the children. At the end of the year, Rosenthal found that those referred had actually outperformed the others.

The four factors of the Pygmalion effect

Rosenthal defined four key factors of the Pygmalion effect (or Rosenthal effect), which characterize, even unconsciously, the behavior of teachers towards the pupils they consider more gifted.

Climate factor: a more favorable environment tends to be created, also through non-verbal communication channels. Input factor: it is taught by giving more information and material to those who consider themselves more promising and capable. Response opportunity factor: these students are often called upon to intervene. They have more opportunities to answer questions and express their thoughts. Feedback factor: there is more positive reinforcement. Even when the answer given is wrong, we work together to arrive at the correct solution.

All these components modify the interaction between teachers and pupils, potentially influencing the perception that students have of themselves.

The downside of the Pygmalion effect

The Golem effect (or negative Pygmalion effect) is the psychological phenomenon whereby, on the other hand, having very low expectations of someone could push them to underperform and perform worse.

The self-fulfilling prophecy

Thoughts modify actions, which are oriented towards the realization of one’s beliefs. This form of psychological suggestion is generally referred to as a “self-fulfilling prophecy.” It explains how the internalization of a judgement, whether false or true, can establish a vicious circle, in which behaviors are adopted which will end up confirming it. It can happen in a school setting, as well as in other contexts of life.

Pygmalion effect at school and at work

While academic or professional performance can be determined by many variables, gaining awareness of the Pygmalion effect is helpful, especially for those working in educational and organizational fields. Making the most of it means truly believing in people’s potential, trusting them and encouraging them to improve. It also means trying to put aside prejudices, to stimulate and encourage the growth opportunities of each individual.

