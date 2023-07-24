Pyromaniacs: who they are and what they are looking for in the flames

Rhodes, Corfu and other Greek towns are engulfed in flames. The set fire they are in fact devastating many localities, which in this period are already besieged by tourists, so much so that the evacuation of thousands of people has become necessary. The mayor of the northern part of the island of Corfu, Giorgos Mahimaris, stated that the fires are of intentional origini.e. triggered by arsonists. But how come these individuals set the fire voluntarily?

Difference between arsonists and arsonists

“First of all, a distinction must be made between arsonists and arsonists,” explains Dr Marco Cannavicci, psychiatrist and criminologist, who studied the phenomenon for a long time first in the United States and then in Italy. «The former are driven to start the fire by psychological reasons; the latter, on the other hand, for economic or blackmailing reasons. The latter fall into a criminal and non-psychiatric category.”

Too often we hear of arsonists, when instead the perpetrators of the fires are the arsonists. Fires caused by the former are in fact much rarer than those started by arsonists. In most cases we are dealing with unscrupulous people who act for economic reasons.

«To start a fire you don’t need great skills, a lighter is enough. The arsonist instead uses more complicated tools: very often he puts timed primers to make the fire break out when he is elsewhere, while an arsonist wants to be there when the flames flare up. So the trigger mechanisms already explain whether we are in the presence of an arsonist or an arsonist».

Pyromaniacs: the identikit of these individuals

«The arsonist is generally a man in his 30s or 40s with low education, often lives alonehas a low intellectual level, sometimes has a tendency to alcoholismto the abuse of psychoactive drugs or narcotics. He manifests quite frequent anti-social behaviors, he has a strong inner anger that drives him to vent this emotional state in the fire », continues the specialist.

«In the United States some scholars have dug into the personal history of these people and have emerged from it affective issues. Arsonists tend to start venting their emotional state harming small animalsthen switch to set fire to objects of modest size, such as newspapers or books. It often manifests itself in these individuals nocturnal enuresis, that is, they pee themselves until adolescence. The association of these three behaviors represents the prelude to pyromania», continues the doctor.

There are few female arsonists

There are very few women arsonists. Generally aggressive crimes are predominantly the responsibility of men because men are destructive: they bring anger out of themselves. The woman, on the other hand, tends to self-destruct, to harm herself and to carry aggression within herself through self-harmful conduct, such as cutting herself, wounding herself and burning herself.

What does the vision of fire represent?

«For arsonists the vision of fire destroying everything is source of psychological gratification which has no equal, so much so that to try again this satisfaction they are forced to rekindle the fire. This leads them to seriality», continues Cannavicci. «The pleasure that arsonists feel in watching the flames flare up is comparable to that of a orgasm. For them it is a substitute for the sexual act, in relation to which they feel inadequate and powerless».

Arsonists often participate in firefighting operations

«Psychological satisfaction does not end with the ignition of the fire: often arsonists ensure close vision by actively participating, with the other rescuers, in the extinguishing operations. The love of fire leads them to want to be close to the flames themselves. It frequently happens that, in the event of a fire, let the arsonist call the fire brigade and to get involved in the subsequent rescue phases. He asks to be a volunteer, because in this way he can always stay close to the stake ».

Can it be healed?

«No arsonist asks for help spontaneously: he just wants to start the fire and enjoy the show. What he is asking for is, in fact, a new fire, not a cure. Therapies generally begin when the trial process is undertaken. There are some cognitive-behavioral and pharmacological treatments. Like all situations of a psychological nature relapse it is very frequent, because the need to start a fire is equivalent to a condition of psychological dependence, difficult to eradicate».

