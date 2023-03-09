Home Health Q fever: Rare disease detected in a German district
Health

Q fever: Rare disease detected in a German district

by admin
Q fever: Rare disease detected in a German district

The district of Lüneburg reports that the rare Q fever that can be transmitted from animals to humans was recently detected in the Neuhaus district. The disease, which is caused by the bacterium Coxiella burnetil, can be transmitted without direct contact with the animal, the district said in a statement.

Rather, people could become infected if they inhale small droplets or dust. In most cases, the disease is symptom-free, it is said. However, there are also many people who show flu-like symptoms – such as high fever, severe headaches or fatigue.

Q fever: Those who have had a previous illness have a higher risk – the disease can be treated

As with the corona virus, people with previous illnesses and pregnant women are particularly at risk, according to the circle in the message. An infection with Coxiella burnetil is not easy to recognize, but can be detected using a blood sample. Then the Q fever can also be treated in a targeted manner, it is said.

The district will provide information on the outbreak on March 8th at an information event. It is still unclear exactly how many people and sheep are affected.

See also  Synology DS220 + network hard drive, the proof

You may also like

“The government uses weapons of mass destruction.” “No,...

The vegan cooking school is online!

Request for authorization to reduce the analytical frequency

Eating vegetables in quantity makes you rejuvenate

Loneliness can be painful and make you ill

Ukraine: Russian bombings in the night, alarm in...

Why you must not forget the caring pruning...

The Mystery of Joe Formaggio | Massimo Gramellini’s...

Tirelli: “The general practitioner can prescribe electronic cigarettes”

The Mystery of Joe Formaggio | Massimo Gramellini’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy