Bright tones ininterview released by lautaro martinez to ‘Sky’ at the end of Bologna-Inter 1-0. “So we’re not going anywhere. I apologize to the fans”, the messages launched by the Argentinean bull to whom the former footballer spoke in the studio Giancarlo Morocco he replied thus. “Apologies to the fans up to a certain point because you are so committed. However, the first speech becomes more important relating to the fact that in this way you won’t go anywhere. If I were your teammate it would make me a little angry but I would use it to talk about it in the changing room. But when you get together, will you talk about it or not?” He dry Lautaro’s reply: “Yes, of course we talk to each other. I am clear here in front of the microphone and with my teammates. Don’t worry that I am only one person and what I have to say and I say it”.