The European arrest warrant executed: the politician was in the clinic, he will go to prison in Poggioreale. The charges are of participation in a criminal organization, corruption and money laundering. In the mandate, the messages of assistant Moroni: there is also the name of Alessandra Moretti. She: “Crazy, always voted against”

After the arrest of the MEP Marc Tarabella, also the MEP Pd Andrew Cozzolino he has been arrested. There Finance Guard of Naples, under delegation from the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, received the mandate to notify him of a European Arrest Warrant as suspected of being involved in the so-called Qatargate. The charges against him are of participation in a criminal organization, corruption e recycling. In the act of the French-speaking Court of First Instance of Brussels we speak of “serious indications of guilt” and the “fear that” the suspect may “commit new crimes or offences similar or more serious” or that “obstructs the smooth running of investigations or evades the action of justice by attempting to conceal evidence, or to enter into collision with third parties in order to prevent them or to induce false testimony”.

The financiers had knocked on the door of the Neapolitan home without finding him at home. Cozzolino was hospitalized in a clinic, due to health problems as confirmed by the lawyer Dezio Ferraro. The exponent Pd he was then arrested after his resignation by the men of the Gico of the Economic and Financial Police Unit and taken to prison. On Friday morning, agents of the Belgian federal police had searched his house in Brussels. The Italian MEP was absent, but his apartment was still searched. Also to the Belgian MEP, Marc TarabellaAnthisnes’ house in the province of Liège was searched. Last February 2 in Cozzolino and Tarabella had been immunity waived. Both had asked for immunity to be waived and were ready to be heard by investigating judge Michel Claise. Cozzolino had also obtained to be heard by Juri (the legal committee of the European Parliament), before which he recalled, while declaring that he wanted to waive immunity, that the request for his removal was extremely generic and that in Italy it would have been rejected for this very reason.

The two MEPs had been accused Francesco Giorgiparliamentary assistant of MEP Cozzolino and companion of the former vice president of the EU Parliament, Eva Kailion 13 December 2022 when he mentioned the names of the two MEPs to the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office who had attached his interrogation to the revocation request of the parliamentary immunity of the two socialist representatives. “Corrupt deputies are Tarabella and indirectly Cozzolino”. Giorgi did not expressly speak of money and, with regard to Cozzolino, the term used is striking: “Indirectly”. Even if he explained that the MP from Campania had taken over the baton, for the events concerning the Morocco and more generally the Maghrebdirectly from the former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri. The latter, in prison like Giorgi and Kaili since last December 9 on charges of corruption.

The former MEP Panzeri and his former assistant Giorgi allegedly “agreed to place Andrea Cozzolino and Eva Kaili in the Pegasus Special Commission of the European Parliament with the aim of defending the Moroccan interests within the commission”: this is the content of a conversation between Panzeri and Giorgi intercepted and reported in the international arrest warrant issued against Cozzolino, arrested today in Naples. Both Cozzolino and Kaili “were eventually named to the Pegasus Special Commission.” In another passage we read that “a meeting on a ‘Qatar resolution’ was held on 7/12/2021 apparently within the European buildings (under circumstances yet to be specified).” And “before this meeting”, the parliamentary assistant “Giuseppe Meroni he asked instructions in Panzeri”. At the end of the meeting, according to the arrest warrant, Panzeri “received two text messages from Meroni” which read “‘Qatar solved'” and “‘the quadriumvirato Cozzolino, MorettiArena, Tarabella he struck with precision, attention and effectiveness”. MEP Moretti retorted: “I always have voted against Qatar and I don’t have never attended at meetings on this topic. My behaviors speak for themselves. It’s a crazy thingthe important thing is that it is clarified immediately”.

On Tarabella the accusations are much more detailed. And by accusations we mean the declarations of Panzeri recorded by the Belgian prosecutor’s office on 10 December last. In the’lobbying activities in favor of Qatarexplains Panzeri, Tarabella is “rewarded several times for a total amount of 120mila o 140mila euro delivered cash”. Regarding Cozzolino, defended by the lawyer Federico ContePanzeri does not speak of any payment of money but invites the investigators to verify his role as responsible, within Parliament, for the commission that deals with the Maghreb.