Perhaps someone remembers the film “the barbarian invasions” released just twenty years ago. Some scenes portrayed the pitiless conditions in which some patients admitted to an overcrowded Canadian hospital were treated. They looked like “third world” images, as they used to say, that would never have come true on this side of the Atlantic. Instead, for some time now, even the health reports have documented similar hardships in our emergency rooms.

In the same year, the medical sociologist Guido Giarelli published a text of “diagnosis” of the epochal challenges at the origin of the “malaise of medicine”, which can be summarized as follows:

1. the inflationary challenge of increasing costs, in the face of increasingly marginally decreasing returns in terms of long-term clinical results;

2. the challenge of techno-specialist hyper-specificity, which is accompanied by the risk of relational dissatisfaction between doctor and patient and of iatrogenic effects;

3. the consumerist challenge that takes the form of the mercantile proposal of a health supermarket model, in the process of progressive privatisation;

4. the epidemiological challenge of chronicity which has brought out the limits of health systems

public in the management of degenerative polypathologies and frailty.

As if that weren’t enough to this demanding list, which evokes the mission impossible, a fifth should be added which the bioethicist Daniel Callahan analyzed at the beginning of the century in a book with the prophetic title “The Impossible Medicine” – a sweetened version compared to the rough original title False Hopes – i.e. the excess of expectations of all-round efficacy cultivated by citizens, who have become “demanding” users from patients, due to the impact of the 1948 definition of health. For Callahan, that model of medicine would prove to be coming and going unsustainable from various points of view.

Over the decades, the state of complete physical, mental and social well-being has become the touchstone for evaluating health interventions, treatments, results and degree of satisfaction, with the yardstick of an ideal and perhaps utopian condition. In that historical phase, marked by growing expectations towards total health/well-being for all, the baby boomer generation grew up and has now reached retirement in a social climate of decreasing expectations. However, for boomer pensioners, the health standards expected for the satisfaction of their needs remain those of previous expectations, which came to a head with the endemic crisis of the welfare state and public spending from which they drew their resources.

So here we are grappling with Callahan’s “impossible medicine”, fueled by the desire to enhance the psycho-physical and mental performance of demanding people allergic to imperfections and limits; the system has to deal with the unsustainability described by economists and evoked by the Sisyphus syndrome, which refers to the Greek hero to whom the Gods order to push a boulder to the top of the mountain which, however, escapes him at the top and rolls downhill and forces Sisyphus to start all over again.

Something similar also happens to health care, in the sense that spending generates new needs which in turn further increase spending due to a self-maintaining circle in a vicious systemic loop, due to public budget constraints, or virtuous due to expectations growing number of shareholders of the majors in the sector. The political class, under the pressure of the voters’ demands, has no choice but to make the best of a bad situation by allocating more resources to the health system; if the interventions are effective, survival and the number of chronically ill people increase, further increasing the demand. In countries where health assistance is of the insurance type, citizens can only allocate a further share of income to cover the policies or, otherwise, accept a reduction in benefits. But what happens in countries with a universal public health service?

The trouble is that the political system continues to offer itself as guarantor of growing expectations, in harmony with the industrial-professional apparatus, while reality proposes growing gaps:

· between perceived needs and concrete possibilities to satisfy them

· between medicalisation which pushes the demand and the “rationed” supply of services

· between necessary resources and limited public budgets

between the need for health workers and the shortage on the labor market

Will yet another healthcare reform – the fifth if I’m not mistaken – be able to solve all the problematic issues? To untie this Gordian skein, the protagonist of the legendary tranchant solution should be called into action. However, given that “democracy does not live in Gordio”, as a clear libretto by Luigi Bobbio proclaimed, the intricate knots that bind public health will hardly be untangled by the umpteenth reform, unanimously invoked as a panacea. As for the salvific virtues of the reforms in Lombardy, we are returning from a five-year period of changes, which began and ended with as many revisions of the SSR, costing periods of uncertain transition, not to mention the improvident results of the quasi-market in the management of chronicity in the area.

Instead, let us try to imagine in what conditions territorial medicine would be in today if, following the launch of the Balduzzi law in 2012, an ACN transposing the reform had been immediately signed, if all the regions had launched a five-year plan to restructure the social-health network , as foreseen in previous years, and if the forms of MG associations had been financed and implemented in a capillary way and not with a decade of delay. On the indictment is the deformation in the legal-formal sense of the public administration which draws a beautiful project on paper but forgets to find the necessary resources, to dictate the implementation schedule and to verify the stages of implementation.

Instead, this is what should happen between now and 2026 thanks to the PNRR, which, moreover, discounts uncertainties and risks of failure at the start due to the gap between the program and the complexity of the Community and national procedures and constraints. In short, Mission 6 C1 promises to implement the unfinished Balduzzi law after a decade and with deeds: could yet another health reform drawn up at the table, perhaps without adequate resources and predefined stages, guarantee less uncertain outcomes?

