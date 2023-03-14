by Ivan Cavicchi

The questions that this forum wishes to ask all those who freely wish to participate in the discussion are simple: today how can we avoid reaching the point of no return? How do we judge our reforming and counter-reforming experiences? And again, what judgment do we give of our macroscopic anti-reformism? Everyone says that practically everything should be reformed but why do things in healthcare remain firmly invariant?

13 MAR – “Goodbye public health. The cynicism of incapacity ′′ is the title of my new book (Castelvecchi 2023). By now following a tradition, also with the new director of QS Luciano Fassari, we have decided to offer you a forum. So open up a free discussion

284 pages, 17 chapters, hundreds of paragraphs with which I tried to explain the reasons why public health is now almost at the end of the line.

To write this book I had to examine about half a century of health policies and then study all the silly things done in recent years, the betrayals of ideals, the wrong political choices, the things left unfinished, the fake changes, the shortcuts taken because they were easier , that is to substantially examine our incapacity as the first true cause of our evil.

If today we are in bad shape and because we have made mistakes and taken the wrong paths

A history of incapacity in healthcare until now no one has ever had the courage to write it but because in general telling the accidents, the difficulties, the obstacles, the complications embarrasses us less making us always appear innocent towards the world which by definition is regularly adverse bad and irreducibly complex. A counterpart never an interlocutor.

But the true history of healthcare is certainly full of obstacles and adversities but as you will read it is above all full of abilities and incapacities because first of all it is the story of men most of the time grappling with a game that is at least difficult to play.

Healthcare is par excellence a difficult game to play.

The obstacles that health care has encountered, as is well known, are of all kinds but mostly economic and cultural but no one, in recent decades, has forced us to overcome them in a wrong or inadequate way. In theory we are free to make choices. It remains to understand why in health care generally until now the right thing has never been done? Why did we go wrong? Why aren’t we free to do the right things? Why are things usually done wrong?

The idea of ​​writing this book came to me years ago when I saw healthcare gasping for more and more, when the center left was still in control of healthcare. The Meloni government arrived after the summer of 2022. Most of the events studied here therefore with the related political responsibilities objectively belong to the center left and surrounding area.

Today the Meloni government, as I wrote, begins its political experience in healthcare in full continuity with the past (the linear cuts and reconfirmation of the hiring ceilings) and from what I understand, apart from the fight against smoking, this government does not has no real strategy in mind.

So between an incapable left and a pure right, mine is intentionally an attempt in extremis to try to reverse the fatal course, that is, before health care irreversibly reaches a point of no return.

You will accuse me of catastrophism. But you are wrong. In a drama, the catastrophe is only the final effect of the story which, with the sound of mistakes, misunderstandings, must necessarily trigger a ruinous, mournful, unfortunate solution. That is a catastrophe. But anyone who studies catastrophe cannot be accused of being catastrophic.

The catastrophe I’m talking about, to take up a short story by Gabriel García Márquez, is like the breaking latest news of a death foretold for which it has been fabricated over the years, with the help of thousands and thousands of people in all the places where politics ruled and in all the institutions where politics decided what to do. But it was also decided by health care, that is, by our technical-scientific community. Healthcare compared to this catastrophe is by no means innocent. If she wanted to, she would have opposed it but she has never opposed anything. Even today he swallows and bears everything. Who in one way who in another we are more of “companies” than “counterparts” that is more associated than what we think. Just see the union.

When I talk about catastrophe in healthcare I don’t mean a thirty-story building that crashes to the ground in the dust with a loud bang and kills a few people but I mean something slower more relentless and more relentless that is as if it were some sort of environmental crisis that slowly changes the living conditions of living beings, putting them in danger.

For me, the catastrophe in healthcare is the end of something that, like air and water, if it dies has the power to change the world for the worse by massacring the weakest and most vulnerable people. For me, the catastrophe in health is the death of the right to health, it is the privatization of public health, it is the explosion of injustices, of economic cynicism, it is being governed by imbeciles, it is having a sloppy and ignorant policy. In addition of course to the problem of waiting lists, emergency rooms, the territory, general practitioners, hospitals, organic plants without operators. The catastrophe for me is constitutional.

From this book, analyzing the many health events (from 833 to the PNRR, from advanced skills to administered medicine, from women doctors and therefore female medicine, from capable ministers to incapable ministers, etc.) a kind of “Murphy’s law” emerges ” which, however, in its empirics so paradoxical it is not: without a true thought of reform both the right to health and the right to treatment being both metavalues ​​(the concept is new and is explained in chapter 1) it is as if they were abstract rights and theorists. Petitions of principle. That is, both health and cure seem to depend on the degree of change that makes them both possible. In short, the more reforms in health care the better. Reforming is therefore the indispensable condition for health and care. It follows that the less you reform or the more you reform badly, the more problems you have.

And it is. All the biggest health problems all arise from half-finished reforms, counter-reforms, reformatory misunderstandings, use of outdated, therefore anachronistic concepts, insufficiency of ideas, lack of satisfactory solutions, aporias, little innovative thinking, etc, etc.

We wanted to reform mutual healthcare, well, the higher the degree of invariance of this healthcare remained, the more contradictions and problems arose ex post. That is, either we reform or we remain trapped in invariance. This empirical evidence arrives at the paradox with the counter-reforms: the more the counter-reform takes place, the more a real process of denial of law takes off, that is, the more the starting ideals are betrayed. In the end we managed to reduce the fundamental right to health into a potestative right, that is, by dint of counter-reform we managed to cancel the adjective “fundamental” from the constitution.

The break then occurs in the 90s when the 833 is abandoned and a counter-project is put on track, the famous “reform of the reform”, inspired by the neoliberal and corporate ideologies of the market. And starting from this tear other tears to no end.

That is, at a certain point it happens that politics, for a lot of reasons, decides not to make the dream of art come true. 32 but to counter-reform it. That reformer dream betrayed today almost seems to take revenge, there are so many contradictions that that betrayal has triggered. Not least the economic ones. Today the “big hustler”, as I have defined the privatization of the public system, (QS 23 January 2023) according to the OECD is even putting the survival of the system at risk (QS 13 February 2023).

The counter-reformers of the 90s today escape self-criticism and appear in spite of themselves as apprentice sorcerers who no longer control the effects of their counter-reform magic. The OECD is right, the “big hustler” who was supposed to guarantee the sustainability of the system is today putting the stability of the whole system at risk (QS 21 February 2023).

In the end, my book is like an inventory of degrees of reformism and counter-reformism. It starts with the great reform of ’78 (maximum reformism), ending with the counter-reforms of the ’90s (minimum reformism), and to follow many different forms of direct and indirect anti-reformism, sub-reformism and open anti-reformism up to even reaching a particular form of counter-reformism which is the one that concerns wasted opportunities such as when between 2017 and 2018 precisely on healthcare under the banner of change we could have radically changed healthcare policy but we did not. As usual, we lacked real thought for reform. That is, the change was made a lot of talk but few ideas.

So guys what do we do?

Ivan Cavicchi

March 13, 2023

