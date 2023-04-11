by Livio Garattini, Alessandro Nobili

Being designed in a completely impersonal way and rewarding strict compliance with the rules, bureaucracy ends up penalizing healthcare professionals who are more dedicated to their patients and cannot find the time necessary to satisfy them

After having focused on the first contribution to the debate launched by our friend Ivan Cavicchi on the possible remedies for political influence on the NHS, with this second one we are dedicating ourselves to the other (correlated) great threat to face in order to guarantee the proper functioning of a public health system, or the administrative bureaucracy.

First of all, it is necessary to remember that the term bureaucracy pursues a commendable purpose in its original definition, aiming to objectively delimit the administrative responsibilities and the various functions of an organization. By minimizing any influence induced by personal relationships through the standardization of rules of conduct, bureaucracy theoretically represents the most rational system for efficiently managing all organizations of a certain size. Unfortunately, however, over time the term bureaucracy has assumed increasingly negative connotations (not to say opposite) to the original one, especially in the public administration sector.

In healthcare, the term bureaucracy is increasingly associated with administrative activities considered useless waste of time, especially if the requests are directed towards healthcare professionals. Over time, the administrative bureaucracy develops a pathological predisposition to the infinite production of statistics aimed at standardizing professional behaviour, made available thanks to the compilation of forms that are constantly expanding after the computerization of registers, medical records and so on.

Being designed in a completely impersonal way and rewarding strict compliance with the rules, bureaucracy ends up penalizing healthcare professionals who are more dedicated to their patients and cannot find the time necessary to satisfy them. The worst side effect for healthcare professionals is an increasing shift of their working time from clinical work dedicated to patients to filling out forms and questionnaires. Paradoxically, bureaucracy also lends itself to the spread of financial conflicts of interest, omnipresent in medicine, especially for operators who often deal with private companies supplying health products and services.

In fact, the bureaucracy relies on the compilation of increasingly complex forms of mere formal declarations of conflicts of interest as the only barrier to preventing them. A well-known and debated example is sponsoring conventions that gain accreditation for continuing medical education. Just to give an idea of ​​the extent of the phenomenon, the NHS has recently formally surveyed 411 companies and scientific associations of health professionals. Obviously, it is very difficult to imagine that sponsors invest their promotional budgets to finance initiatives with content that contrasts with the turnover of their companies.

In order not to raise (not to say circumvent) financial conflicts of interest, sponsors increasingly rely on the intermediation of consulting firms to organize events, generating a very significant overall turnover. Ultimately, the multiplication of scientific societies and associations also contributes to fragmenting the various professions that operate in health systems, discouraging collaboration at a systemic level in the long run.

In light of the main weaknesses analyzed so far, let’s try to draw up a short list of possible “rules of the game” aimed at limiting the damage potentially induced by administrative bureaucracy on our NHS.

The salaries of the main categories of health workers (starting with doctors and nurses) should be sufficiently high compared to the cost of living in our society. In fact, once any form of remuneration from private activity for NHS employees has been banned (including intramoenia, a private activity tout court eliminated in public hospitals) and recourse to “token holders” has been prohibited (the latest massacre of our NHS, made possible by the ‘accounting trick of having them pass as expenditure on goods and services and not on personnel), salaries would become the only source of income for NHS employees (family doctors included). Wages should be anchored with fixed percentages to the European average of a common parameter (for example, the average per capita income per employee), in order to discourage the movement of health professionals from one country to another not for personal lifestyle choices but for purely economic reasons. In addition, the NHS should bear the legal costs in the event of disputes for alleged medical errors raised against its employees, only to then retaliate on individuals in the event of definitive convictions like any other employer.

The criteria for purchasing from subjects outside the NHS should be distinguished between healthcare goods (for example, medicines and medical devices) and consumables (for example, canteen food and laundry detergents). Since the former (all produced and marketed by private companies in Western countries) by definition cannot be traced back to the rules of the free market, their purchasing strategies by the NHS should shift from irrational pricing to rational budgeting. Once decided which products are reimbursable exclusively on the basis of their efficacy and diagnostic-therapeutic safety, therefore assessed as necessary for the health of the population, the national authorities could reimburse pharmaceutical and medical device companies for the volumes prescribed during the year through costs standardized units for therapeutic class. This strategy should make it possible to keep these items of expenditure under control, which have become almost unsustainable in recent decades even in the richest European countries due to prices in continuous exponential growth (especially in the case of drugs). Otherwise, normal consumer goods could be purchased by the local NHS authorities through common purchasing procedures and local prices should be easily controllable centrally thanks to modern administrative databases, in order to systematically monitor any outliers.

The number of scientific societies and health professional associations should be drastically reduced, allowing NHS employees to join only their national professional association. This strict rule would certainly lead to a strong limitation of requests for private sponsorships to support any type of event and scientific initiative, necessarily influenced by business and marketing motivations in the event of granting, and at the same time it would not penalize the collaboration between the individual professions within of the SSN. To meet the demands for continuing education in healthcare, individual activities (such as reading scientific journals) and meetings between work colleagues belonging to the same structure (so-called club) or to different types of structures (for example, hospital doctors and family), rather than events and projects organized by external bodies.

In conclusion, once these additional “rules of the game” have been introduced, we are confident that the negative effects induced by administrative bureaucracy (including potential corruption) can also be reasonably limited.

Livio Garattini, Alessandro Nobili

Center for the study of socio-health policy and planning

Mario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Research IRCCS, Milan

