di Guido Quici

To do this, in my view, it would be necessary to intervene simultaneously on three different guidelines: the economic sustainability of the NHS, the structural organization and the role of the medical profession

06 APR –

I too gladly participate in the Forum of Quotidiano Sanità, after having read with interest the latest book by Ivan Cavicchi, “Public health goodbye”. A shrewd analysis of the downward spiral drawn by our health care, affected by counter-reforms that have constantly reduced the right to health, with sharp criticisms that spare no one, including trade unions.

Could we have done more to defend the albatross from the crossbow shots that killed it? Maybe. I don’t want to find myself soon among the ex incapable of self-criticism. But I believe that looking back, as Cavicchi does, is essential to analyze with a wide-angle gaze the overall journey that has been traveled in the last 45 years, in order to be able to shape the path of future healthcare with foresight.

Cavicchi’s main message comes loud and clear, and is more than shareable: the only way to save the National Health Service is an overall reform of the system, which combines the complexities and challenges of our time with the dream of the fathers of art . 32 and of law 833, with the aim of making the right to health full again, guaranteed to all, and no longer minimal and unequal.

To do this, in my view, it would be necessary to intervene simultaneously on three different guidelines: the economic sustainability of the NHS, the structural organization and the role of the medical profession.

With regard to the first point, a new vision of the role of healthcare within society should be introduced, which would also allow the issue of its economic sustainability to be assessed in a different way. It should be rethought ex new the structure of the National Health Fund, which indistinct as it is today prevents effective control over the way funds are spent by Regions and Companies. The criteria with which the resources are divided among the Regions should be reviewed, perhaps by introducing that “weighted occurrence index” proposed by Cavicchi in the book which also takes into consideration the estimation of the plausible health risk.

The project of fiscal federalism which hides badly behind the objective of differentiated autonomy, which would unacceptably strengthen the already large distances between North and South, fueled by the reform of Title V, should be prevented. opposite, by reviewing the division of responsibilities in the field of health between the State and the Regions in favor of a greater centrality of the Ministry of Health. The relationship between public and private health care should also be reviewed, reducing the latter to an exclusively integrative role and regulating it more rigorously, in order to prevent the draining of state resources that could be used to strengthen public health.

As far as the organization of the NHS is concerned, there would be a need for the will to put a hand entirely on the system, overcoming the concept of silos and watertight compartments in favor of a healthcare supply chain centered on needs, and not on the economic concept of the company, which puts network the skills of professionals and the structures to be able to offer a path of prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation that is linear but at the same time flexible to be able to adapt to the needs of each patient.

But together with the structure, as suggested by Cavicchi, the superstructure should also be reformed, introducing a new medicine, a new work organization and a new role for the doctor, who should be able to work independently for the good of the patients, restoring the relationship of trust, freeing himself of the procedural, economic and bureaucratic constraints that limit its activity and democratizing the processes, in order to overcome the current monocracy of general managers.

Objectives and challenges that are easy to list in a few lines, but not so easy to achieve. Especially considering the walls built over the years and which have become insurmountable over time, with which we necessarily have to deal if we intend to base our thinking on realism: from the power of finance in the sector to the very close links between private healthcare and politics; from the strength assumed by the MEF to the European spending constraints; from the government project of differentiated autonomy to the greater freedom obtained by the Regions, which they will hardly give up; from the indiscriminate cuts to structures, beds and personnel to the involution of the healthcare offer we have been witnessing for decades, which can also be seen only in the changes introduced in the lexicon, which has brought us from the “UNIFORM Levels of Assistance” to the “ESSENTIAL Levels of Assistance” , up to the “Essential Levels of PERFORMANCE” and possible “Supplementary Essential Levels”.

Hardly, then, in the era of the refusal of complexity, someone will decide to take on this challenge. And it is for this reason that we cannot wait for one person, or a small group, to assume this responsibility. It must be us all, together, to work with the great goal of pulling public health out of the abyss in which it ended up.

The parable of the National Health Service, close to farewell, has reached its lowest point. It is the duty of healthcare, then, to work so that that rebound takes place that brings it back to growth, to improve, to evolve. It is the duty of all of us to meet, get together, work together, because the time for selfishness, personalism, partisan interests, flags and medals is over; and the time for mediation and compromise must begin, in the supreme interest of the patient. It’s time to think about a counter-reform of counter-reforms so that health protection can once again become a fundamental right of the individual. And time is running out.

Guido Quici

President of the CIMO-FESMED Federation

Read the other interventions at the Forum: Cavicchi, L.Fassari, Palumbo, Turi, Quartini, Pizza, Morsiani, Trimarchi, Garattini and Nobili, Anelli, Giustini, Cavalli, Lomuti, Boccaforno, Tosini, Angelozzi, lambs

April 06, 2023

© breaking latest news



More articles in Studies and Analysis