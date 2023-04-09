by Tiziana Sampietro

As Andrea Quartini pointed out in his fine speech, the question mark will save us. Will he save us?! It could save us. The situation is really on red alert. There is very little time. There is no organized force capable of making the necessary effort and the political framework is going in the opposite direction. So the avalanche seems unstoppable.

Ivan Cavicchi’s book has an added value, in addition to that of analysis and documentation. It should be seen as a call to action. The question he asks us is “how can we avoid reaching the point of no return? It’s a compelling question.

General consideration

On what to do, in the meantime I think that the salvation of Public Health must involve us all (us doctors) and at the same time must go beyond us. It has the dimension of a game of civilization, of the loss or gain of the fundamental glue of a modern society and, in our country, of the defense of what remains of the Republican Constitution and of the possibility of safeguarding its progressive characteristics for the future of democratic development.

Just Public Health is living meat of principles that may seem only theoretical. It is through public and universal health care that the welfare state envisaged by our Constitution is fulfilled. The Universalism envisaged by the law establishing the National Health Service, law 833, could not be explained by a lavish do-gooder who gives the same things to everyone, rich and poor. It is based on the principle that a universal right, such as health, is guaranteed with respect for the proportionality of the contribution of individuals to society. Whoever has more gives more, whoever has less gives less, whoever has nothing gives nothing.

Instead, taxes are actually paid by the usual people; the rich not only evade but can benefit from the services paid for by the taxes of others. So, are we giving up on the principle of universality or are we fighting for a fair tax?!? If you don’t go through here, Public Health cannot be saved.

It must involve us and go beyond: to save public health we must act outside the walls of the health citadel. We have to raise the edge of the horizon. Today we have to. It is necessary.

Saving Public Health means saving the Just State, and constantly striving for an advanced democracy. Furthermore, never before has the state of Public Health been a measure of the defense of the planet, or of humanity – since the planet can do without humans. We can no longer ignore the close relationship between the balance of the ecosystem and health and vice versa. Therefore, save Public Health and save Humanity at the same time. Hence, Humanity-without war. War causes death, disease and ecosystem destruction; war breaks the pact of humanity, public health welds it.

Some proposalsIn this great challenge, we doctors have a central, unprecedented role. Being the meeting point of a more general movement, whether it is a flood, in the streets, in the squares, in the institutions from the most peripheral to the most important. The defense of Public Health is the measure, claim, of the reliability, of the sincerity of the political discourse and of public action.

For every political force for every political, legislative and administrative act. May it be an intransigent measure, without discounts and without ambiguity. (For the important things, the exhortation “your talk is yes, yes, no, no” is valid.) We have arrived at the current disaster thanks to wicked choices, of the “but also” “More market, less state” while, disguised as modern and from the left, the political forces that took turns in the national and regional government carried out acts of ferocious neoliberalism.

Ivan Cavicchi, thanks to punctual analysis and examination of documents, indicates the precise responsibilities of the forces that have worked in recent decades to strongly weaken the Public Health system designed by 833, although, at times, he gives in to a sort of excessive optimism of the will where he distributes “blame” to a generic “we made a mistake” or “errors”. The book documents that they were precise and conscious choices, not errors of a phantom “left” that didn’t exist, or was the wolf disguised as a grandmother.

When the dam overflows, the fault lies with whoever produced the leak, even if it is small. Corporateisation, the privilege granted to the private individual, the subsumption of the American matrix with the DRG and the “service” system were the most effective flaws introduced against the NHS designed by 833.

The example of intramoenia

He rightly dedicated a specific chapter to intramoenia. The most subtle tampering that undermined the ethical-deontological pact between doctor and patient within the NHS. Who and when introduced the free profession? Why, in exchange for what, and with what strategic “vision”?

The free profession was established with the Bindi law in ’99. ALPI Activity Liberian Pprofessionals Iintramurarie (or intramoenia), “the activity that the medical and non-medical management, individually or as a team, carries out outside working hours, in the structures of the Company (or in studios … or … in agreement), in favor of the assisted (self-paying) to supplement and support the institutionally due activity” (AGENAS definition. AGENAS how much does it cost us?!)

Not wanting to adjust the doctors’ contract (Italian gross salary 70,000, the German one around 140,000) and personnel resources, doctors were offered the opportunity to make more money by exercising private activity in the same public facility for “self-payers”. Those who have money pay, those who don’t have them make do. With this same the universalistic character of our Health System was abolished. The intramoenia free profession is, in fact, the most dangerous of the many Trojan horses introduced into the Public Health citadel. To destroy it.

He introduced the dangerous concept whereby you can work for the state and in competition with it (can we imagine the municipal secretary who can exercise private activity in competition with his own municipality?)

That law distorted and distorted the epistemic-deontological status of the doctor. It has changed its characteristics as an irreversible epigenetic mutation, imposed a schizoid behavior: doctor and merchant. With one coat he acts for the “public” and with another coat he acts for himself.

Moreover, it has introduced a multiplicity of divisions in the category: between those who can get rich and those who can’t. Can a doctor who works in the emergency department be a freelancer? A resuscitator, a hygienist, an epidemiologist, an infectious disease specialist? He has introduced a further blackmail within the hierarchical organization: will the assistant have the same freedom as his head physician?

How many doctors are there who practice the free profession? How are the earnings distributed? Does the doctor who adds a thousand euros of freelance work to the 3500 euros of salary have the same value as the doctor who earns a million with intramoenia, and for whom the salary represents pennies? The company managements courted these doctors, gooses that laid golden eggs, for the change they brought to the Company, thanks to the company percentage established by law.

Earnings, a measure of competence and power, within the structure that, on its own mission, must guarantee everyone the same health service. In defiance of the principle of non-contradiction. We must denounce the hypocrisy of the gross salary indicated: 70,000 euros may seem a reasonable figure while in reality it hides a measly 3500 euros gross for an entire month of work including guards, holidays, overwork, unpaid holidays, accumulation of hours and days “give yourself” to the system.

Doctors were thrown into the arena without rules. An obscene law that incites, divides, messes up, messes up, unrules and deconstructs.

The private within Public Health is like the cannibal in the victim’s room.

Thus, betrayed by an increasingly non-existent “Public” we resign ourselves to “the private sector” or “public misery”. And they made the masterpiece. Patients against doctors and doctors against doctors. Divide et impera

It is carelessness to blame the collapse of Public Health on the “private”, superficially evoked as an enemy.

The health care industry has the same freedom of enterprise, guaranteed by the Constitution, as any other industry. Not of this, but of the State is the prerogative, and the responsibility, to manage the right to health – according to justice without domination, as enshrined in our constitution in art. 32.

So to counter the long waiting lists, will it be enough to abolish the free profession? Too simplistic, without distinguishing between who throws away the poisoned morsel and who grabs that morsel. Today, it would have the effect of speeding up the process of discontinuing Public Health; Doctors are fleeing, they would flee en masse, faster and more permanently.

We need to start a process of redefining the roles, of the State and of the private sector, in clarity. The State, now, regains possession of its prerogatives, abandons an unnatural connivance.

It won’t help to speak ill of doctors attached to the free profession by throwing the child into the sea with the bathwater. The precious child for the salvation of Public Health are those thousands of doctors who have so far guaranteed the health service despite everything. Those doctors can be the fulcrum of aggregation of all the other forces interested in saving Public Health, a measure of civilization and democratic stability. We are still in time.

In summary:

The defense of public health is the most advanced frontier for a new civilization for a new humanism in a new ecosystem.

Forward to the past: The National Health System designed by the 833 – with adaptations to the given situation – is the reforming goal. We don’t need another reform. The doctors of the SSN are the only efficient aggregation point of a wider front of citizens, institutions and social demands. A fair distribution of taxation is an essential condition for public health. Launch an emergency plan for the defense and enhancement of the role of doctors and nurses in the Health Service, improving salary and working conditions (see WHO Alarm and the Bucharest Charter) Transfer the costs for construction and technological adaptation to resources for healthcare personnel (walls and machines do not cure without doctors) accelerate the entry of residents into roles. encourage greater participation of hospital structures in the training of postgraduates In Public Health, “more State, less market” (but not the State of Bureaucrats and “managers”. Public Health must not be a land of corruption, divisions and patronage). Start a sincere and fruitful analysis on the “conflict of interest” in Medicine.

Dr. Tiziana Sampietro

Tuscany Gabriele Monasterio Foundation

