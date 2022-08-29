After announcing the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor this year, Qualcomm is apparently preparing to update the processor product called Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, and it will be locked in existing mid-range phones.

@evleaksThe official promotional materials for the suspected Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor were revealed earlier, which still uses Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU design, the basic operating clock can reach up to 2.2GHz, supports LPDDR5-2750 memory, and can correspond to a maximum capacity of 12GB. The specifications can support 120Hz picture update rate at Full HD+ resolution, and also support QC 4.0 fast charging technology.

The actual model is SM6450, which is produced by 4nm process technology, but it is not sure whether it is made by TSMC or Samsung’s 4nm process. The network part integrates Snapdragon X62 data chip, also supports millimeter wave and frequency band connections below 6GHz, and integrates Qualcomm 5G PowerSave 2.0 to save energy The design of electronic technology, etc., supports millimeter wave two-way carrier aggregation and dual 5G SIM card usage mode.

The wireless network part supports the Wi-Fi 6E specification, which can correspond to a maximum transmission rate of 2.9Gbps, supports 8 x 8 MU-MIMO connection mode, and also supports Bluetooth 5.2 version, which is also compatible with technologies such as LE Audio and Snapdragon Sound.

For the camera part, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor can shoot up to 180 million pixels of still images, or a combination of 25 million pixels + 16 million pixels, and also supports 13 million pixels each. Three-lens design, the video part supports up to 4K HDR video, and can also shoot 48-megapixel still images at this time.

There is no confirmation on when the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor will be announced, but it may be announced at the Snapdragon TechSummit technology conference to be held before the end of the year.