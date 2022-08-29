Home Health Qualcomm to unveil Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor targeting mid-range phone applications as soon as the end of this year
Health

Qualcomm to unveil Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor targeting mid-range phone applications as soon as the end of this year

by admin
Qualcomm to unveil Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor targeting mid-range phone applications as soon as the end of this year

After announcing the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor this year, Qualcomm is apparently preparing to update the processor product called Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, and it will be locked in existing mid-range phones.

@evleaksThe official promotional materials for the suspected Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor were revealed earlier, which still uses Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU design, the basic operating clock can reach up to 2.2GHz, supports LPDDR5-2750 memory, and can correspond to a maximum capacity of 12GB. The specifications can support 120Hz picture update rate at Full HD+ resolution, and also support QC 4.0 fast charging technology.

The actual model is SM6450, which is produced by 4nm process technology, but it is not sure whether it is made by TSMC or Samsung’s 4nm process. The network part integrates Snapdragon X62 data chip, also supports millimeter wave and frequency band connections below 6GHz, and integrates Qualcomm 5G PowerSave 2.0 to save energy The design of electronic technology, etc., supports millimeter wave two-way carrier aggregation and dual 5G SIM card usage mode.

The wireless network part supports the Wi-Fi 6E specification, which can correspond to a maximum transmission rate of 2.9Gbps, supports 8 x 8 MU-MIMO connection mode, and also supports Bluetooth 5.2 version, which is also compatible with technologies such as LE Audio and Snapdragon Sound.

For the camera part, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor can shoot up to 180 million pixels of still images, or a combination of 25 million pixels + 16 million pixels, and also supports 13 million pixels each. Three-lens design, the video part supports up to 4K HDR video, and can also shoot 48-megapixel still images at this time.

See also  Here's how to best recognize and deal with this fearful sleeping sickness

There is no confirmation on when the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor will be announced, but it may be announced at the Snapdragon TechSummit technology conference to be held before the end of the year.

-
▲(Picture / Taken from@evleakspersonal Twitter page)

You may also like

Free DoYourData Uninstaller Pro for a limited time,...

Quitting smoking is a possible mission

Ornella Muti and the diet to always be...

Queen Elizabeth and “the unusual visits of Charles”:...

Here’s what it is

Ferrari, now win in Zandvoort: it would be...

this typology extraordinarily reduces the possibility

here is the relationship between the two, a...

Nobody knows, but mold creates serious brain problems...

here are all the signs that make you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy