Qualification mix in nursing: Good nursing is teamwork

Berlin – How can care in German hospitals be improved and the shortage of skilled workers counteracted? A prerequisite is adequate staffing, which relieves nursing staff and offers space for needs-based, qualified care of patients. To determine the need for staff, the PPR 2.0 nursing staff assessment tool is currently being tested in hospitals, as provided for in the Hospital Care Relief Act (KHPflEG) of December 2022.

“In our view, the PPR 2.0 does not go far enough as long as the assessment of nursing staff needs is based solely on nursing time. Good care is more than just time, it also requires the appropriate skills. Personal hygiene requires a different qualification than dispensing medication, treating wounds or planning care processes. Therefore, nursing must be teamwork, where nurses, nursing assistants and academic qualified nurses work together according to the task and need. For this reason, we have worked to ensure that the needs-based qualification mix is ​​also taken into account in the upcoming care requirement assessment,” explains Christoph Radbruch, Chairman of the German Evangelical Hospital Association (DEKV) on the occasion of the Day of Care.

Deploy nursing and healthcare professionals as needed

A care needs assessment tool with a mix of qualifications optimally assigns the competencies of the various nursing training courses to the care needs of the patients. By deploying the nursing staff in line with their skills, it is possible to open up a career in nursing to everyone, regardless of their school qualifications.

“We already have a pronounced shortage of skilled workers in nursing. Therefore, employees from other health professions, such as medical specialists, therapists and curative education nurses, support the nurses on the wards. It must also be possible to record their contribution in the qualification mix. Basically, we need every qualified employee. This is all the more important as demographic change will exacerbate the shortage of skilled workers: the increasing number of older people potentially in need of care is offset by a limited number of young professionals. The nursing profession must become more attractive for young people and career changers. From our point of view, this will only succeed if the need for care also includes the mix of qualifications in the future,” emphasizes Radbruch. “We have to rely on qualification instead of just quantity.”

The German Evangelical Hospital Association (DEKV) represents every ninth German hospital with 199 evangelical clinics at 273 locations. The Protestant hospitals treat more than 2 million inpatients and more than 3.5 million outpatients every year. That is more than every 10th inpatient nationwide. With over 123,000 employees and a turnover of more than €10 billion, they are an important economic factor. The DEKV is the industry association of Protestant hospitals and a member of the Evangelical Work for Diaconia and Development eV as well as a member of the board and the executive committee of the German Hospital Society. The DEKV is particularly committed to a future-oriented and innovative hospital policy with a variety of providers and quality competition, reliable framework conditions for hospital financing, modernization of the health professions and consistent patient orientation in care.

