CLUJ – Immovable, that’s enough. The 1-0 in the first leg serves Lazio to eliminate Cluj and fly to the round of 16 of the Conference League. In Romania the match ends without goals. Few emotions, not very high rhythms and with the engine idling, the biancocelesti take home the qualification. Petrescu’s team ends up in ten (Muhar sent off in the 77th minute). Four goals in one play are the most important flare-ups in a match that saw the Biancocelesti risk little or nothing. Friday at 13 the draw.

21:30

Lazio, Luis Alberto speaks

In the post match, the Magician of Laziospeaking to the Lazio Style Channel, spoke about the match against Cluj and the next round: “I think it was important to play the game the way we played it, to put intensity and I think we were unlucky not to score. It’s important that we qualified and played a serious game. Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t, that’s the road. There was a need for that extra touch, we tried to play, there were some errors technically because it was normal in this field. The most important thing was to put this nastiness on, which we did.”

21:25

Sarri’s words

“The match was unplayable, so we were good at finding ourselves in a sport similar to football, but it wasn’t and we held on. The pitch wasn’t unplayable”. Maurizio Sarri is furious in the post match in Cluj. Here all his words.

21:02

Gila’s words after qualifying for the round of 16

“The pitch wasn’t in the conditions we like, but we knew what we had to do. We managed to qualify, which is the most important thing.” So commented Mario Gila to the microphones of Lazio Style Channel. Here all the defender’s words.

20:55

Lazio, the possible opponents

Now the Conference gets interesting. Lazio is in the round of 16 and will not be seeded. The dangers in the polls are different. Here all the possible opponents.

20:50

Information about the draw

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League will be staged on February 24 at 13:00. The ceremony will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

20:37

90’+5′ – The game ends in Romania

The match ends with the result of 0-0. Lazio pass thanks to Immobile’s 1-0 first leg.

20:32

90′ – Incredible chance for Lazio

Immovable in front of Scuffet the goalkeeper jumps but stretches the ball too much and is unable to kick into an empty net. Shortly after Basic tries with the left foot from outside: shot not very high.

20:30

88′ – Sensational opportunity for Cluj

Incredible Yeboah in the area after a cross from the right: he clicks the ball in front of Maximiano and sends the ball out. What a chance to go to extra time.

20:19

77′ – Cluj in ten!

Ugly foul of muhur (already booked) on Immobile. Hard entry from behind, it is double yellow and therefore red. Cluj in ten in this final match.

20:18

76′ – Another substitution for Sarri

Luis Alberto exits and Cataldi enters. The former Primavera is in control, Vecino is in the right half wing and Basic on the other side.

20:15

73′ – Clash between Gila and Casale

Casale and Gila collide head to head, referee Zwayer stops the game in full Cluj counterattack: Petrescu is furious and gets angry on the bench.

20:08

66′ – First substitution for Lazio

Sarri changes Romero, not on a big night, and sends Cancellieri onto the field.

20:04

63′ – Incredible, 4 goals for Lazio

Vecino from two steps walled, Casale and Gila wallpapered by Scuffet. Again the Spaniard sends out from close range. Incredible how Lazio didn’t materialize on incredible action. Still 0-0.

20:03

61′ – Luis Alberto still dangerous from a corner

Another corner kick from Luis Alberto with an insidious parable: Scuffet doesn’t come out this time and Malele saves on the line.

19:55

56′ – Nice action in the restart for Lazio

Felipe Anderson escapes, who serves Immobile from a tight angle: dribble and shot by the striker, but shot deflected for a corner.

19:55

53′ – Luis Alberto tries from a corner

Corner taken by the Magician, strong and on the near post, Scuffet is not surprised and somehow frees. Soon after Krasniqi is dangerous in the area, but is blocked by the Lazio defense.

19:52

50′ – Pocketed for Immobile, it doesn’t work

Lazzari unloads in the center from Luis Albertowho instead of kicking from the edge tries the through ball for Immobile: too long a ball on which the Lazio striker does not reach.

19:48

46′ – The second half begins

The second half of Cluj-Lazio starts again. No changes for either team. Right away Manea tries a lob from distance to surprise Maximiliano, the ball high over the crossbar.

19:32

45’+2′ – The first half ends

A not at all spectacular first half ends between Cluj and Lazio.

19:21

37′ – Yellow card for Immobile

Motionless down in the area, for the referee Zwayer is yellow for simulation. The whole stadium applauds, the Lazio striker despairs.

19:18

34′ – Another opportunity for the Biancocelesti

Lazzari’s cue on the right, ball inside for Romero who is slightly ahead of the ball unable to kick well. Free the defense of Cluj.

19:12

28′ – Lazio’s response

Felipe Anderson flown to the left, then the ball in the middle for Immobile who butts the ball. Behind is Basic, who kicks badly with his left foot and doesn’t find the goal.

19:05

21′ – Huge opportunity for Cluj

Casale outgoing gives the ball to Krasniqi, who in the area, after a dribble, sensationally kicks out. Lazio is saved, which behind it never manages to restart with serenity.

19:01

17′ – Goal ball for Lazio

Lazzari’s cross for Luis Alberto’s head, who turns well towards the goal at the near post. Scuffet saves well and puts in a corner. Great opportunity for the Biancocelesti.

18:55

14′ – Lightness Lazio, Casale pays

Wrong exit of the Lazio defense and mess between Hysaj and Casale. The former Verona player eventually fouls and gets the yellow card.

18:55

10′ – Danger for Lazio

Corner kick for Cluj beaten by Deac and vacant ball in the area after Maximiano’s non-exit. Then the free defense and on the restart Lazio, with Basicdoes not find the winning opening for the shot.

18:50

5′ – Lazio first ring

Vecino intercepts the ball in midfield and restarts, then unloads for Romerowho centers and shoots too hard with his left foot: high ball.

18:45

1′ – We leave, Cluj-Lazio begins

Go! First ball for Cluj with a totally red kit. Lazio plays with the classic biancoceleste kit.

18:30

Tare’s words in the pre-game

“Absences can’t be an alibi. We have to play the game and try to give our best to qualify. I think the squad should be exploited, Sarri knows when is the right time to put in every player. Whoever plays tonight has a great opportunity”. So the ds Repel to the microphones of Sky Sports.

18:25

Lazio and Cluj, the numbers of the challenge

Cluj have lost just one of their last eight home games in European competition (W6 D1 including qualifying), keeping clean sheets in each of their six wins in the period. Lazio have won only one of their last 16 away matches in European competitions (D5, L10): 3-0 against Lokomotiv Moscow on 25 November 2021 in the Europa League.

18:10

Lazio’s numbers in Europe

Lazio won the first leg against Cluj (1-0) but have never achieved back-to-back wins in their last 33 matches in European competitions – the last time dates back to the period between October-November 2018 (both against Marseille in the Europa League).

17:55

Maximiano’s words

Before the kick-off, he spoke to the Lazio Style Channel microphones Maximian: “We know the importance of the match, we want to win and go through. The field is a little smaller than the Olimpico, the pitch is not in the best conditions and this could lead to a different match than the first leg. We will have to be careful of dead balls and the dangers that our opponents could create for us. We will have to be ready.”

17:40

Lazio will not be alone

Radulescu stadium practically sold out. A large Lazio supporters arrive from Rome: following the team there are about 500 Lazio that will fill the away sector of the Cluj stadium. The kick-off set for 18:45 is less and less.

17:25

Cluj-Lazio, the official formations

LAZIO (4-3-3) – Maximian; Lazzari, Gila, Casale, Hysaj; Luis Alberto, Vecino, Basic; Romero, Immobile, Felipe Anderson. All. Sarri. A disp.: Provedel, Renzetti, Marusic, Pellegrini, Floriani Mussolini, Ruggeri, Cataldi, Marcos Antonio, Bertini, Cancellieri.

CLUJ (4-4-2) – Scuffet; Manea, Kolinger, Burca, Camora; Deac, Cvek, Muhar, Krasniqi; Malele, Janga. All. Petrescu. A disp.: Gal, Balgradean, Petrila, Yeboah, Tiru, ​​Hoban, Birligea, Bordeianu, Braun, Fica.

17:20

Lazio, in Romania to fly to the round of 16 of the Conference League

Lazio can’t go wrong against Cluj, the Round of 16 of the Conference League are up for grabs. It starts again from the 1-0 gained at the Olimpico a week ago. Ciro Immobile was decisive, who hopes to repeat himself tonight in order to drag the team forward in Europe. Many absences for Sarri. An important test will be needed to pass the round and return to Rome with the eighth pass.