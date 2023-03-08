QualiTru Sampling System

QualiTru Sampling Systems (formerly known as QMI), leaders in the science of aseptic and representative sampling equipment for the food and dairy industries, announced the launch of the new TruStream7 Septum EU well-known, which was specially developed to help milk and liquid food processing companies in Europe.

The state-of-the-art septum, which allows individual samples to be taken from seven different channels, drastically reduces the risk of introducing contaminants during the sampling process, is EC1935/2004 compliant and is rated up to 87°C. It is also safe for food contact according to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards and is BPA, phthalate and latex free.

Die TruStream7 Septum EU enables dairy and liquid food processors and dairy farmers to improve food safety and quality processes by easily and cost-effectively performing in-line aseptic process monitoring. The inline aseptic process monitoring, which is part of system hygiene monitoring, enables proactive sampling and testing protocols and can improve food quality and safety by identifying and mitigating microbial risks early in the process. QualiTru is proud to offer its sampling products with a Network of Global Partners that can provide on-site service and local inventory.

“Sampling finished goods provides a global view of production but is of very limited interest for root cause analysis in the event of a deviation. In-line sampling is required here to trace the deviation at its source. As one has to intervene in an often closed process, it is crucial to perform aseptic sampling to protect both the factory sample for further analysis and the production process. Not all available solutions are practical. Choose wisely how you proceed,” said Dr François Bourdichon, Food Safety Microbiologist and Chair of the Standing Committee on Microbiological Hygiene of the International Dairy Federation.

About QualiTru Sampling Systems

Since 1983 is Quality pioneering the science of aseptic and representative sampling. QualitTru is known for its expertise and commitment to raising awareness of aseptic sampling as a critical tool in ensuring consumer health and food safety. The innovative sampling technologies QualiTru products are used in over 30 countries worldwide to help the dairy and liquid food industries produce safe, high-quality products.

